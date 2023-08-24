BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled C Korey Lee from Charlotte. Optioned C Carlos Perez to Charlotte.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent C Zack Collins outright to Columbus (IL). Reinstated C Cam Gallagher from the 7-day IL. Recalled RHP Hunter Gaddis from Columbus. Optioned SS Brayan Rocchio to Columbus.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (IL). Optioned RHP Seth Martinez to Sugar Land.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Oliver Ortega on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 23. Recalled RHP Jordan Balazovic from St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced OF Greg Allen elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jacob Lopez and 2B Curtis Mead to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley and 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Kyle Wright to Rome (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Keegan Thompson from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Michael Rucker to Iowa.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 1B Joey Votto on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Nick Senzel from Louisville (IL). Sent RF Henry Ramos outright to Louisville. Reinstated C Curt Cassali from the 15-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Chase Anderson to Albuquerque (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Ryan Pepiot from Oklahoma City (PCL). Sent OF Jonny Deluca to Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Fernando Abad on a minor league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred LHP Angel Perdomo from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP of Rob Zastryzny. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Drew Carlton to El Paso (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed CF Stone Garrett on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Jeter Downs from Rochester (IL). Sent RHP Thaddeus Ward to Wilmington (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Jay to the New York Mets.
QUÉBEC CAPITALES — Signed OF Greg Bird and INF Jesmuel Valentin.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Giovanni Abreu.
TROIS-RIVIÈRES AIGLES — Signed OF Chris Fernandez.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Traded S Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round 2024 draft pick. Traded OT Josh Jones to Houston in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived QB Kellen Mond and DE Charles Wiley. Traded QB Joshua Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Arizona in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Denzel Mims from injured reserve with a settlement.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived C jake Hanson from injured reserve with a settlement.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed OL Keaton Sutherland. Placed OT Kilian Zierer on injured reserve. Placed DB Tyree Gillespie on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Release OT Brandon Parker from injured reserve with a settlement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB A.J. Johnson. Waived LB Mike Rose. Waived S Myles Dorn with an injury designation.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released WR N'Keal Harry. Signed S Jake Gervase.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Prince Amukamara to a one-day contract to retire with the organization. Waived OT Devery Hamilton from injured reserve with a settlement.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed OT Fred Johnson to a two-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated S Jamal Adams from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Anthony Montaivo.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed assistant coach Mario Duhamel to a multi-year contract extension.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Evan Bouchard to a two-year contract.
Minor League Hockey
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Re-signed F Zane Franklin.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Toronto FC D Raoul Petretta an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during an August 20 match against CF Montreal. Fined New York City FC F Julian Fernandez an undisclosed amount for being found guilty of simulation-embellishment during an August 20 match against Minnesota United FC. Issued an official warning against Houston Dynamo FC and Portland for violation of the mass confrontation policy during an August 20 match. Fined Houston Dynamo FC D Franco Escobar, Ms Griffin Dorsey and Amine Bassi and Portland Ms Cristian Paredes and Sebastian Blanco an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation during their August 20th match.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Acquired D Harvey Neville on loan from Inter Miami CF.
COLLEGE
HOBART — Named Liam Murphy offensive line coach, Jacob Lees linebacker coach and Mike Zaccone tight ends coach.
