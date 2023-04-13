BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Ryan O'Hearn from Norfolk (IL). Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Zack Kelly on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Kutter Crawford from Worcester (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Kyle Farmer on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL). Transferred OF Gilberto Celestino from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed LHP Richard Lovelady off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL). Transferred RHP Freddy Tarnok from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Eric Stout on a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Taj Bradley to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Braden Bristo from Durham. Transferred RHP Shane Baz from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated OF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Wil Benson to Louisville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Colin Rea from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Nashville. Designated C Payton Henry for assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed LHP Jose Jose.
Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Phillip Ervin and INF Ti'Quan Forbes.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Andrew Mitchell.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded INF Brynn Martinez to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for RHP Kaleb Schmidt. Signed RHP Daiveyon Whittle.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Trace McSorley.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived P Braden Mann.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Matt Feiler to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Lukas Rousek from Rochester (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Jakob Pelletier, RW Walker Duehr and G Dustin Wolf to Calgary (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Arten Grushnikov from Hamilton (OHL) to Texas (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned D Ryan Murray to Bakersfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned F Kai Schwindt from Mississauga (OHL) to Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Damien Giroux from Iowa (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Lucas Condotta from Laval (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL).
OTTAWA TITANS — Assigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigneded F Maxim Cajkovic from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed G Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed D Noah Judsen on waivers.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Reid Cooper to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Returned LW Henrik Borgstrom to Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Hershey F Hendrix Lapierre one game for a boarding incident during an April 11 game against Charlotte.
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Signed LW Parker Bell to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed G Jaxon Castor to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled C Xavier Cormier from Florid (ECHL). Acquired F Jake Wise.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired G Yaniv Perets.
MANITBA MOOSE — Recalled F Thomas Caron from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed LW Michael Lombardi to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Kyle Hallbauer from reserve. Placed F Colin Long on reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Dalton Gally. Activated D Dalton Skelly and F Liam Finlay from reserve. Placed D Colton Sauserman and F Mikael Robidoux on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Jake Murray and placed him on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Max Martin and F Tanner Eberle from reserve. Placed D Miles Gendron and F Brett Kemp on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Sean Kuhn.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from injured reserve. Activated Ds Michael Renwick and Michael Brodzinski from reserve. Placed F Ottoville Leppanen on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Cole Stallard from injured reserve. Activated F Colin Doyle from reserve. Placed D Nick Tuzzolino and F Tristan Ashbrook on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Joe Vrbetic from reserve. Placed G Etienne Montpetit on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Padraig Smith president.
FC DALLAS — Loaned D Isaiah Parker to San Antonio FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D M Dixon Arroyo to a remainder-of-the-season contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
LA GALAXY — Waived D Chase Gasper.
USL W League
OAKLAND SOUL — Signed Ds Mia Parkhurst and Malia Yamamoto., Ms Zoe Parkhurst, Isabella Flochini and Kaytlin Brinkman and F Samantha Tran,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.