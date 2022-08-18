|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP James Paxton to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated 1B Hunter Dozier from the paternity list. Designated RH Joel Payamps for assignment. Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha (IL). Optioned SS Maikel Garcia to Omaha.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Jimmy Yacabonis for assignment. Sent LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP John King to Round Rock (PCL).
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Freddy Tarnok to Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Raynel Espinal on a minor league contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP J.C. Mejia from the restricted list and optioned him to Nashville (IL). Designated C Jakson Reetz for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Claimed INF Yolmer Sanchez off waivers from Boston. Designated C Patrick Mazeika for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed CF Bradley Zimmer off waivers from Toronto. Placed RF Bryce Harper on the 60-day IL. Placed OF Brandon Marsh on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 17.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP Jose Quintana from the 15-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Re-signed F LeBron James to a veteran extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Josh Hokit.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Malik Taylor on injured reserve after clearing waivers. Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from Denver.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Andrew Ogletree on injured reserve.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed OLB Wyatt Ray.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released LB Kenny Young. Released LB Kenny Young.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed TE Jalen Wydermyer. Placed RB James White on the retired list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed G Derek Schwieger. Waived OT Sage Doxtater with an injury designation.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Austin Proehl from injured reserve with a settlement.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Max Borghi. Waived RB Master Teague with an injury designation.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Nazem Kadri to a seven-year contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed C Cole Guttman to a two-year, entry-level contract.
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Sammy Walker to a two-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Sergei Brylin assistant coach.
|SOCCER
|National Women's Soccer League
NWSL — Named Julie Haddon chief marketing officer, Tatjania Haenni chief sporting director and Bill Ordower chief operating officer/chief legal officer.
HOUSTON DASH — Traded D Haley Hanson to Orlando in exchange for $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a 2023 second round draft pick.
|COLLEGE
FORDHAM — Named David Slater head men's tennis coach.
MEMPHIS — Named Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro head softball coach.
