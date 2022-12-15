|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Masataka Yoshida on a five-year contract. Designated INF Jeter Downs for assignment.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Adam Frazier on a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Mike Zunino on a one-year contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Tommy Kawamura game planning coach. Agreed to terms with SS Jhon Diaz, Cristopfer Gonzales and RHP Jank Pichardo on minor league contracts.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Angel Anazco, C Danell Figueroa and SS Aniel Medoza on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year contract.
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott McGough on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Tyler Gilbert for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger on a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2024.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired 2B Yonny Hernandez from Oakland in exchange for cash considerations.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIC CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Trevor Kunci and LHP Kyle Seebach to contract extensions. Exercised the 2022 contract options on RHPs Elliot Carney, Nathan Holt, Glevyn Pineda, Alexis Rivero and Joseph Sgambelluri, C Casey Combs, OF Jack Harris, INFs Kenan Irizarry, Connor Owings and Keumel Thomas-Rivera.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Greg Loukinen.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Brooklyn an undisclosed amount for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Khalil Dorsey to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT McTelvin Agim to the practice squad. Released WR Robert Foster from the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived G Lester Cotton from injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Jack Heflin to the practice squad. Placed OLB Elerson Smith on injured reserve. Signed DE Ryder Anderson.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived DB Will Parks.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Promoted CB Janoris Jenkins and WR Wille Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DT Akeem Spence.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RB Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Jaylen Smith to the practice squad. Released RB Wayne Gallman from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated DB Lonnie Johnson to return to practice from injured reserve.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DL Eli Mercer and OL Elijah Watson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Eemil Viro from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Trevor Moore to a five-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Olle Lycksell from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann from San Jose (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Placed D Axel Rindell on unconditional waivers.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled LW Cameron Morrison from Florida (ECHL).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Kansas City (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tyler Inamoto from Greenville (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled C Curtis Hall from Maine (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Cincinnati (ECHL). Assigned F Kohen Olischefski to Cincinnati.
UTICA COMETS — Signed C Patrick Grasso to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Claimed F Brandon Schultz from Norfolk.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Colton Hargrove on injured reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded D Jacob Graves to Fort Wayne.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Kyler Matthews and F Cody Caron from reserve. Placed Fs Lee Lapid and Philip Lagunov on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Kevin Resop. Placed G Colton Point on injured reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Michael Pastujov from reserve. Placed F Alec Broetzman on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Nick Pastujov from injured reserve. Activated D Marc McNulty from reserve. Placed F/D John Schiavo on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed Fs Jack Badini and Derian Plouffe on injured reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Jordan Martel from Fort Wayne.
WICHITA NAILERS — Suspended F Stefan Fournier and removed him from the roster.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed F Jack Quinlivan on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Marco Farfan to a three-year contract.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Daniel Chica.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded F Samuel Adeniran to St. Louis City in exchange for $100,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred D Derek Cornelius to Malmo FF (Swedish Side).
|College
MEMPHIS — Named Dr. Yarlie Nicolas assistant athletic director, mental health & sports performance.
NCAA — Named Charlie Baker president.
UNLV — Named Bobby Petrino football offensive coordinator.
