BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Masataka Yoshida on a five-year contract. Designated INF Jeter Downs for assignment.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Adam Frazier on a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Mike Zunino on a one-year contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Tommy Kawamura game planning coach. Agreed to terms with SS Jhon Diaz, Cristopfer Gonzales and RHP Jank Pichardo on minor league contracts.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Angel Anazco, C Danell Figueroa and SS Aniel Medoza on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott McGough on a two-year contract. Designated LHP Tyler Gilbert for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger on a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2024.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired 2B Yonny Hernandez from Oakland in exchange for cash considerations.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

LAKE ERIC CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Trevor Kunci and LHP Kyle Seebach to contract extensions. Exercised the 2022 contract options on RHPs Elliot Carney, Nathan Holt, Glevyn Pineda, Alexis Rivero and Joseph Sgambelluri, C Casey Combs, OF Jack Harris, INFs Kenan Irizarry, Connor Owings and Keumel Thomas-Rivera.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Greg Loukinen.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Brooklyn an undisclosed amount for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Khalil Dorsey to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT McTelvin Agim to the practice squad. Released WR Robert Foster from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived G Lester Cotton from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Jack Heflin to the practice squad. Placed OLB Elerson Smith on injured reserve. Signed DE Ryder Anderson.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived DB Will Parks.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve. Promoted CB Janoris Jenkins and WR Wille Snead from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed DT Akeem Spence.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted RB Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Jaylen Smith to the practice squad. Released RB Wayne Gallman from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Designated DB Lonnie Johnson to return to practice from injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DL Eli Mercer and OL Elijah Watson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Eemil Viro from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Trevor Moore to a five-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Olle Lycksell from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann from San Jose (AHL) to Wichita (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Placed D Axel Rindell on unconditional waivers.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled LW Cameron Morrison from Florida (ECHL).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin from Kansas City (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tyler Inamoto from Greenville (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled C Curtis Hall from Maine (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Cincinnati (ECHL). Assigned F Kohen Olischefski to Cincinnati.

UTICA COMETS — Signed C Patrick Grasso to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Claimed F Brandon Schultz from Norfolk.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed F Colton Hargrove on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Traded D Jacob Graves to Fort Wayne.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Kyler Matthews and F Cody Caron from reserve. Placed Fs Lee Lapid and Philip Lagunov on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Kevin Resop. Placed G Colton Point on injured reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Michael Pastujov from reserve. Placed F Alec Broetzman on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Nick Pastujov from injured reserve. Activated D Marc McNulty from reserve. Placed F/D John Schiavo on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed Fs Jack Badini and Derian Plouffe on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Jordan Martel from Fort Wayne.

WICHITA NAILERS — Suspended F Stefan Fournier and removed him from the roster.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed F Jack Quinlivan on injured reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Marco Farfan to a three-year contract.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed D Daniel Chica.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Traded F Samuel Adeniran to St. Louis City in exchange for $100,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Transferred D Derek Cornelius to Malmo FF (Swedish Side).

College

MEMPHIS — Named Dr. Yarlie Nicolas assistant athletic director, mental health & sports performance.

NCAA — Named Charlie Baker president.

UNLV — Named Bobby Petrino football offensive coordinator.

