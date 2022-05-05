|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP Logan Allen off waivers from Cleveland.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned C Rene Pinto to Durham (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks one game without pay for making unnecessary and excessive contact on May 3 against Golden State Warriors G Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury. Fined Golden State F Draymond Green $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward the spectator stands in a game on May 3 at Golden State.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Devonte Wyatt to a four-year contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Van Noy.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Ronan Seeley to Chicago (AHL) from Everett (WHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jeremy Davies from Milwaukee (AHL) loan.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated D Nathan Beaulieu from injured reserve.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steve Santini from Springfield (AHL) loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Brett Leason from the Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired RW Carson Latimer.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Sam Harvey to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Re-acquired Indiana Vassilev on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a first round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in general allocation money (GAM) for the 2022/2023 seasons and the discovery priority to an unnamed player from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for MLS priority to F Chris Mueller. Acquired W/M Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM), $100,000 in 2022/2023, Atlanta could receive an additional $75,000 in 2023 GAM should certain performance-based conditions be met. Acquired F Gastón González from Club Atlético Unión as a U22 Initiative player on a three-year contract with options in 2025-27, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).
SPORTING KC — Resigned G John Pulskamp to a three-year contract.
|USL W League
INDY ELEVEN — Named Brandon Kim assistant coach and Dr. Sarit Sharp team chiropractor.
|COLLEGE
CREIGHTON — Named Matt Giller associate athletic director/assistant vice president for athletic development.
MILWUAKEE — Announced Jason Potthoff is resigning as head women's tennis coach.
WASHINGTON & LEE — Named Brian Laubscher director of internal communications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.