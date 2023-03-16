|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed LHP Jake Brentz to a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned Cs Chance Sisco and Chris Williams to minor league camp.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned OF Jasson Dominguez to minor league camp.
|National League
ARIZOA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed SS Jonathan Guzman to a minor league contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Connor Thomas, C Ivan Herrera and OF Moises Gomez to Memphis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Luis Matos to Richmond (EL).
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed OF Dustin Woodcock.
|Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed C Gabriel Ortiz and RHP Andres Rodriguez.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Lucas Sweany.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Golden State F Draymond Gtreen one game without pay for receiving his 16th technical foul of the 2022-23 season in a game against the LA Clippers on March 16.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G DaQuan Jeffries to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Blaine Gautier to the coaching staff as a participant of the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship program.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Taylor Heinicke, FS Jessie Bates and LB Kaden Elliss.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LS Nick Moore to a two-year contract. Re-signed S Geno Stone and DB Tony Brown.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Kyle Allen, G Connor McGovern and WR Deonte Harty. Re-signed FS Jordan Poyer.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with TE Ian Thomas. Signed G Bradley Bozeman and TE Hayden Hurst.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Andrew Billings, DE DeMarcus Walker, QB PJ Walker, G Nate Davis, MLB Tremaine Edmunds, LB T.J. Edwards and RB Travis Homer. Released QB Trevor Siemian. Agreed to terms with DL Andrew Billings on a one-year contract, pending a physical.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed Trayveon Williams and WR Trent Taylor to a one-year contract. Signed OL Cody Ford to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Sione Takitaki. Agreed to terms with S Juan Thornhill. Signed DE Dalvin Tomlinson.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed CB C.J. Goodwin to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LB Alex Singleton and G Ben Powers.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed G Graham Glasgow to a one-year contract. Signed DB Will Harris, RB David Montgomery and CB Cameron Sutton.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released DE Mario Addison, OL A.J. Cann and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Re-signed DE Derek Rivers.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Tevaughn Campbell.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Phillip Dorsett, LB Robert Spillane, S Marcus Epps, Jakobi Meyers and DB Brandon Facyson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced S Nasir Adderley will retire. Re-signed DE Morgan Fox.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed OL Geron Christian to a one-year contract. Signed OL Dan Feeney and WR Braxton Berrios to one-year contracts. Re-signed FB John Lovett, RB Myles Gaskin, LB Duke Riley and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Signed QB Mike White.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with RB Alexander Mattison and S Harrison Smith. Re-signed OL Austin Schlottmann to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed LB Mack Wilson to a one-year contract. Signed T Calvin Anderson. Released QB Brian Hoyer.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed P Blake Gillikin.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Paris Campbell. Re-signed OLB Jihad Ward to a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with WR Darius Slayton. Signed ILB Bobby Okereke.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LB Myles Jack. Signed LB Elandon Roberts to a two-year contract. Signed G Nate Herbig, CB Patrick Peterson and LB Cole Holcomb.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL T.Y. McGill and LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OL Evan Brown.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Chase Edmonds to a one-year contract. Re-signed DB Jamel Dean and LB Anthony Nelson.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released OLB Bud Dupree. Agreed to terms with WR Nick Westbrook on a one-year contract. Re-signed DT Naquan Jones.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed LB Cody Barton, G Nick Gates and QB Jacoby Brissett. Re-signed G Andrew Wylie, LB Anthony Nelson and DB Danny Johnson.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Bokondji Imama and D Noah Laaouan from Tucson (AHL).
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Michael DiPietro to Maine (ECHL) from Providence (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Cameron Butler to a three-year, entry-level contract.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Evan Fitzpatrick to Charlotte (AHL) from Florida (ECHL)
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled C Michael McCarron form Milwaukee (AHL). Assigned LW Egor Afanasyev to Milwaukee.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated C Ryan Poehling to the active roster from injured reserve.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Jaydon Dureau to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned F Joe Snively to Hershey (AHL).
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned D Darien Kielb to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned D Andrew Peski to Maine (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled D Robert Calisti from Florida (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Justin Pearson to a two-year contract. Assigned F Ben Copeland to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Jan Bednar to Toledo (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Acquired D Emil Andrae.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Assigned F Gordie Green to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released D Quinn Wichers from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned him to Rapid City (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Acquired D Shakir Mukhamadullin.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled D Noah Laaouan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned F Sean Josling to Florida (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Julian Sime. Traded the ECHL playing rights for F Mason Mannek to Utah. Traded D Bray Crowder to Atlanta.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Traded Fs Kobe Roth, F Brad Morrison and Logan Lambdin to Kalamazoo (AHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Andy Willis to the active roster. Placed D Scott Allan on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Joe Leahy to a standard player contract (SPC). Traded F Ayden MacDonald to Kalamazoo.
INDY FUEL — Signed F Finn Evans to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Justin Michaelian to the active roster. Activated D Justin Wells and F Steven Leonard from reserve. Placed F James Sanchez on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Matt Iacopelli from Kalamazoo trade. Placed F Brendan Harris on reseve and G Charles Williams on injured reserve, effective Feb. 26.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Placed F Franco Sproviero on reserve and D Tyler Rockwell on injured reserve, effective March 12. Traded D Ryan Cook to Reading; D Evan Wardley to Greenville; F Brett Boeing to Wichita.
MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Owen Norton on injured reserve, effective March 13. Returned G Stan Basistyy to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned G Garret Sparks to Springfield. Traded F Mathieu Foget to Kansas City.
READING ROYALS — Claimed G Bailey Bfkin form Wheeling waivers. Placed G Ryan Kenny on reserve. Traded F Brett Boeing to Kalamazoo.
SAVANNAH GHOST RIDERS — Signed Ds Jacob Modry and Carter Long to standard player contracts (SPC).
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed Fs Conlan Keenan (March 11) and Cayden Hill (March 16) on injured reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded D Andrew Nielsen to Cincinnati.
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired F Keltie Jeri-Leon from Maine trade.
WICHITA THUNDER — Traded D Kyle Rhodes to Kalamazoo.
WORCESER RAILERS — Signed F Anthony Callin to the active roster. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on reserve. Placed F Anthony Repaci on family bereavement leave.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF ) Signed M Bryce Duke to a contract extension through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M Jonathan Shore to a homegrown contract through the 2027 season with an option for 2028.
REAL SALT LAKE — Announced F Jefferson Savarino was named to the Venezuelan roster.
|MLS NEXT Pro
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Noble Okello.
|COLLEGE
MICHIGAN ST. — Named Jim Salgado football cornerbacks coach.
TRINITY (Conn.) — Announced the retirement of men's squash head coach Paul Assaiante after 30 years.
