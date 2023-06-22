BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Alex Verdugo on the bereavement list. Placed C Reese McGuire on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Brandon Walter from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of C Caleb Hamilton from Worcester. Transferred INF Yu Chang from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Acquired RHP Tayler Scott from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. Transferred RHP John Schreiber from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned C Cesar Salazar to Sugar Land (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel and RHP Isaac Mattson on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Domingo Miroglio on a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Kevin Herget outright to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated SS Ezequiel Tovar from the paternity list. Optioned INF Connor Kaiser to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms. Waived G Evina Westbrook.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB Stetson Bennett to a rookie contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Activated DT Miles Fox.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Joey Anderson to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Derek MacKenzie assistant coach.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Travis Green associate coach.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G A.J. Marcucci to two-year contract.

COLLEGE

WIS.-LACROSSE — Named J.T. Gritzmacher head men's basketball coach.

