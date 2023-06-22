BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Alex Verdugo on the bereavement list. Placed C Reese McGuire on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Brandon Walter from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of C Caleb Hamilton from Worcester. Transferred INF Yu Chang from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Acquired RHP Tayler Scott from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. Transferred RHP John Schreiber from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned C Cesar Salazar to Sugar Land (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel and RHP Isaac Mattson on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Domingo Miroglio on a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Kevin Herget outright to Louisville (IL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated SS Ezequiel Tovar from the paternity list. Optioned INF Connor Kaiser to Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento.
BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms. Waived G Evina Westbrook.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed QB Stetson Bennett to a rookie contract.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Activated DT Miles Fox.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Joey Anderson to a one-year, two-way contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Derek MacKenzie assistant coach.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Travis Green associate coach.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G A.J. Marcucci to two-year contract.
COLLEGE
WIS.-LACROSSE — Named J.T. Gritzmacher head men's basketball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.