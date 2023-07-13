BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Jake Marisnick outright to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent OF Yordan Alvarez and RHP Jose Urquidy to Sugar Land (PCL) on rehab assignments.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Mike Meyers to Chicago White Sox for cash.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent LHP Tommy Milone outright to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent LHP Konnor Pilkington outright to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Pier-Olivier Boucher and RHPs Riley Gowens, Justin Long and Cory Wall. Claimed SS Dalton Guthrie off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Gwinnett (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Lucas Luetge from Gwinnett. Designated RHP Roddery Munoz for assighment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Snell and SS Phillip Glasser.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Chris Tessitore. Released LHP McKenzie Mills.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed F Paul Reed.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with DT Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Placed C Alex Galchenyuk on waivers.
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Ty Dellandrea to a one-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed LW Lucas Condotta to a two-year, two-way contract and D Nicolas Beaudin to a one-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Rick Kowalsky head coach for the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Ty Emberson on a one-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed C Olle Lycksell to a two-year, two-way contract.
Minor League
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Griffin Luce to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Exercised their option to purchase F Nelson Quinones and signed him to a contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Acquired M Mark-Anthony Kaye from Toronto in exchange for M Latif Blessing and a 2023 international roster slot.
COLLEGE
BOSTON COLLEGE — Named Todd Interdonato head baseball coach.
DAYTON — Named Darren Hertz assistant coach/director of development, Sean Damaska assistant coach/recruiting coordinator and Leron Black video coordinator for men's basketball.
ETSU — Promoted Ricky Rojas to director of men's and women's tennis.
KEENE ST. — Named Martin Testo director of athletics and recreation.
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE — Agreed to terms with Derrick Brown on a four-year contract extension as head golf coach.
WISCONSIN — Named Vicky Opitz head coach of women’s rowing.
