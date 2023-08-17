BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 1B Nick Pratto to Omaha (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP James McArthur to Omaha. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryder Ryan to Tacoma.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB Buddy Johnson with an injury designation. Signed B Davion Taylor.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived K Jack Podlesny. Signed RB Aaron Dykes.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Montrae Braswell, DT Matthew Gotel and WR Justin Marshall. Waived RB Wayne Taulapapa and TE Noah Gindorff. Waived WR Ra'Shaun Henry with an injury designation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

