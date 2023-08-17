BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 1B Nick Pratto to Omaha (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP James McArthur to Omaha. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryder Ryan to Tacoma.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB Buddy Johnson with an injury designation. Signed B Davion Taylor.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Ashton Dulin on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived K Jack Podlesny. Signed RB Aaron Dykes.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Montrae Braswell, DT Matthew Gotel and WR Justin Marshall. Waived RB Wayne Taulapapa and TE Noah Gindorff. Waived WR Ra'Shaun Henry with an injury designation.
