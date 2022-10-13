|BASEBALL
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Designated RHP Eduard Bazardo for assignment. Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Baltimore.
DETROT TIGERS — RHP Drew Hutchinson has elected free agency.
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position and hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have mutually agreed to part ways. Returning staff are manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
|BASKETBALL
|National Baksetball Assoication
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived Gs Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Waived Gs Nate Darling, Xavier Moon and F Malik Fitts.
MIAMI HEAT — Converted the contract of G Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Waiveds Gs Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and C Orlando Robinson.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Waived Fs Matt Hurt and Sean McDermott.
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Waived C Charles Bassey and G Isaiah Joe.
PHOENIX SUNS — Waived G Saben Lee.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Converted the contract C Olivier Sarr to a two-way contract.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Gs Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Waived C Stephen Zimmerman.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DE Khalid Kareem to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to the practice squad. Released DL David Moore from the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Jonathan Kongbo to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE Big Kat Bryant to the practice squad. Placed DE Porter Gustin on the practice squad injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted RB Kevin Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Jake Funk to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed CB Xavier Crawford to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad to the active roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled C Kent Johnson from Cleveland (AHL). Returned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL). Reassigned D Logan Mailloux to London (OHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed RW Linus Sandin on waivers. Signed D Travis Sanheim to an eight-year contract extension.
WINNIPEG JETS — Placed C Dominic Toninato on waivers.
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Assigned D Chad Nychuk to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned Fs Matt Marcinew and Jon Martin to Rapid City (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned Fs Xavier Cormier and Cam Morrison and D Nathan Staios to Florida (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Assigned F Alex Whelan to Jacksonville (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Bear Hughes and D Benton Maass to South Carolina (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Assigned G C.J. Motte to Iowa (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned F Jacob Gaucher and G Nolan Maier to Reading (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Simon Kubicek to Newfoundland (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Assigned F Justin Nachbaur to Greenville (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Andrew Perrott and G Dylan Wells to Indy (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Assigned D Zach Berzolla, F Josh Passolt and G Beck Warm to Cincinnati (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Assigned Fs Maxim Golod and Evan Weinger to Tulsa (ECHL). Signed Fs Brent Gates Jr., Dmitry Osipov, Ds Josh Healy and Nikolas Brouillard to standard player contracts.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned D Noah Laaouan and F Reece Vitelli to Atlanta (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Assigned F Garrett VanWyhe to Adirondack (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Assigned G Tommy Nappier to Wheeling (ECHL).
|East Caost Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Henry Johnson.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released Fs Hunter Bersani and G Erik Schuette.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released F Matt Wiesner. Signed F Tye McSorley to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released F Michael Ferraro. Waived D Adam Samuelsson.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released Fs Brendan Soucie and Sam Hu, D Brendan St-Louis and G Cody Karpinski. Waived Fs Alec Baer and Chandler Yakimowicz.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Gs William Lavalliere and Sebastien Lefecvre.
WICHITA NAILERS — Loaned D Billy Constantinou to San Jose (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Exercised the contract options for Ds Jon Bell, Henry Kessler, Ben Reveno and Ryan Spaulding, Gs Earl Edwards Jr. and Jacob Jackson, Ms Maciel and Damian Rivera and F Justin Rennicks. Guaranteed the contracts for Fs Jozy Altidore, Gustavo Bou and Giacomo Vrioni, Ms Esmir Bajraktarevic, Noel Buck, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster, Carles Gil and Dylan Borrero, Ds Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez and DeJuan Jones, D/M Christian Makoun and G Djordje Petrovic.
|COLLEGE
NYU — Named Brian Kaneshige, Guillermo Madrigal Sardinas and Aleks Ochocki assistant men's and women's fencing coaches.
