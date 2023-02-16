|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with INF Gilbert Lara on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Yu Chang on a one-year contract. Placed INF Trevor Story on the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with LHP Matt Moore to a one-year contract. Placed RHP Davis Daniel on the 60-day IL. Named Keith Johnson manager, Derrin Ebert pitching coach, Joel Chimelis hitting coach, Jack Santora coach, Jonathan Fierro athletic trainer, Henry Aleck strength and conditioning coach, Andrew Hansford game planning strategist, Brooklyn Tanner video assistant and Cole Filosa clubhouse manager for Salt Lake (PCL). Named Andy Schatzley manager, Michael Wuertz pitching coach, Sean Kazmar hitting coach, Dann Bilardello coach, T.D. Swinford athletic trainer, David Robertson strength and conditioning coach, Alex Pimentel game planning strategist, Isom Ford video assistant and Bubba Hearn clubhouse manager for Rocket City (SL). Named Jack Howell manager, Doug Henry pitching coach, Ryan Sebra hitting coach, Trevor Nyp coach, Dylan Culwell athletic trainer, Luis Cervantes strength and conditioning coach, Fabio Fermin game planning strategist, Johnathon Day video assistant, Joseph Rossman clubhouse manager and Grayson Kukuk assistant clubhouse manager for Tri-City (NL). Named Dave Stapleton manager, Elmer Dessens pitching coach, Willie Romero hitting coach, Brian Rupp and Steve Hernandez coaches, Masa Koyanagi athletic trainer, Jimmy Sanchez strength and conditioning coach, Gabriel Kaufman game planning strategist, Tyler Veldcoom video assistant, Gunnar Crile clubhouse manager and Sergio Moncada assistant clubhouse manager for Inland Empire (CAL). Named Ever Magallanes manager, Gil Heredia and Bo Martino pitching coaches, Raywilly Gomez hitting coach, Derek Florko coach, Koki Ikeda athletic trainer, Dour Jarrow strength and conditioning coach, Evan Roberts game planning strategist and Max Mayfair video assistant for the Arizona Complex League. Named Hector De La Cruz manager, Jose Marte and Enrique Gonzalez pitching coaches, Anel De Los Santos hitting coach, Danilo Sanchez catching coach, Juan Zapata outfield coach, Berbani Martinez coach, Rafael Abreau athletic trainer, Edinson Oviedo and Christopher Rodriguez strength and conditioning coaches, Martin Balbuena clubhouse manager and Ysrael Rojas assistant clubhouse manager for the Dominican Summer League.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Andrew Kittredge on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Trevor Kelley from Durham (IL).
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with LHP Christian Lopez on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jimmy Nelson and Alex Reyes and OF David Peralta on one-year contracts. Placed RHPs Walker Buehler, J.P. Feyereisen and Blake Treinen on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Named Carlos Beltran special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Seranthony Dominguez on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with C Aramis Garcia on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Wacha on a one-year contract.
Minor League Baseball-
|Atlantic league
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Al Albuquerque.
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHPs Parker Brahms and James Crick.
GATEWAY GRIZLIES — Acquired 2B Trevor Achenbach from Long Island (Atlantic league). Signed LHP Trevor Harris and RHPs Daniel Procopio and Zac Ryan.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Sent 1B/OF Jake Gunther to Missoula (Pioneer League).
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Tavis Brunson.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded LHP Sandro Caberea to Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed WR Kristian Wilkerson off waivers from New England.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed WR Isaiah Hodgins.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G Tyrese Robinson, WR Greg Ward and DT Marvin Wilson to reserve/futures contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHLPA — Named Martin J. Walsh executive director.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom from Springfield (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Olli Maatta to a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Andy Andreoff from Bridgeport (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick Cicek from San Jose (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled LW Jake Neighbours from Springfield (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Gemel Smith to Henderson (AHL) and LW Jaydon Dureau from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released G Dan Bakala from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled D Xavier Bernard from Allen (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach Solow from Newfoundland (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed Ds Micael dos Santos Silva and Mujeeb Murana to one-year contracts.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Shanyder Borgelin to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed G to a one-year contract.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $800,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Charlotte FC in exchange for D Bill Tuiloma.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Dorian Bailey to a three-year contract.
|COLLEGE
NAVY — Named Jon Willliams tight ends coach.
