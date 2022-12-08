|BASEBALL
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired RHP Kevin Kelly from Colorado in exchange for cash considerations.
|National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Jason Heyward on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trea Turner on an eleven-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired C/OF Blake Sabol from Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Acquired 1B Francisco Tostado from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHPs Josh Lucas and Caleb Sloan.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Sean Cheely to a contract extension.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed LHP Grant Larson to a contract extension.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed UT Elijah Brown.
TROIT-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Sam Poliquin to a contract extension. Signed RHPs Ryan Campbell and Nick Garcia and OF Nate Scantlin.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHPs Henry Omana and Taylor Sugg. Exercised the 2023 contract options on INF Brynn Martinez, RHP Layne Schnitz-Paxton, RHP Stetson Woods, and INF Daryl Myers.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Javelin Guidry to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Kendal Vickers to the practice squad. Placed DT Eli Ankou on practice squad injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Quinn Bailey to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Designated DB Craig Reynolds to return to practice from injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DT Brandon Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Austin Reiter to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Promoted C Hroniss Grasu from the practice squad to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted RB Malcolm Brown and DE Earnest Brown from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list (NFI).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed S Andre Chachere to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated K Chris Boswell to return to practice from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Named Stephen Sorrells offensive line coach.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed head coach Mike O'Shea to a three-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National League Hockey
ARIZONA COYOTES — Loaned F Dylan Guenther to Team Canada for the 2023 World Junior Championship.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled RW Matthew Phillips from Calgary (AHL). Placed C Kevin Rooney on waivers. Reassigned Fs Rory Kerins and Ilya Nikolayev from Rapid City (ECHL) to Calgary (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Placed RW Martin Kaut on waivers.
EDMONTON OILERS — Placed LW Tyler Benson on waivers.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled G Alex Lyon from Charlotte (AHL). Assigned C Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Placed C Ryan Carpenter on waivers.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Cam York from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Returned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Loaned C Shane Wright to Team Canada for the 2023 World Junior Championship.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned D Alex Peters to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned F Eric Cooley to Norfolk (ECHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled F David Cotton from Kansas City (ECHL).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Pat Guay from Savannah (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Recalled D Matt Murphy from Iowa (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Olivier Galipeau and D John Parker-Jones from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned RW Zach O'Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Loaned D Tyson Feist to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled G Jack LaFontaine from Orlando.
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a game against Greenville on Dec. 7th. Suspended Utah RW Vladislav Mikhalchuk two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a game against Jacksonville on Dec. 7th.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F chad Butcher from reserve. Placed F Nicholas Blachmann on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nick Lappin from injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Adquired F Luke Burzan from Reading and placed him on reserve. Placed F Matt Boudens on injured reserve. Traded D Clark Hiebert to Norfolk.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Nate Pionk from injured reserve and placed him on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated G Trevin Kozlowski and D Nolan Orzeck from reserve. Placed G Corbin Kaczperski on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Placed D Jeremy Masella on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Kyle McGrath.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Brendan van Riemsdyk. Placed F Brett Van Os on reserve. Signed F Mathieu Roy. Placed F Denis Smirnov on injured reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Added G Danny Battochio as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated D Quinn Wichers from injured reserve. Activated F Zach Court from reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Signed F Rhett Kingston.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired F Andrew Sturtz from Orlando. Placed D Simon Denis on injured reserve.
TROIT-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed G David Richer. Activated D Bradley Johnson from injured reserve. Activated F Chrystopher Collin from reserve. Placed G Thomas Sigouin on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Dante Sheriff from Orlando. Placed G Brad Arvanitis on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Kyle Rhodes from reserve. Placed F Dillon Hamaliuk on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed D Hector Jimenez to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Craig Devine director of sports medicine.
LA GALAXY — Acquired $600,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2024 GAM from Colorado Rapids in exchange for designated player F Kevin Cabral.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Zarek Valentin to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Jordan Adebayo-Smith and G Nico Campuzano to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Judson Silva Tavares to a one-year contract.
|USL Championship
USL — Announced North Alabama SC new members of the USL W League and USL League Two.
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed M Napo Matsoso.
|MLS NEXT Pro
MINNSOTA UNITED FC 2 — Signed M Zaydan Bello to a one-year contract.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed F Michelle Alozie to a two-year contract.
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed D Nealy Matin to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Tori Huster to a one-year contract.
