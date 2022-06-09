|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adam Oller from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Willson Contreras on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from IL. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day IL and a rehab assignment. Optioned LHP Sam Clay to Rochester (IL).
|Minor League
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Ronnie Allen, Jr. Released RHP Jacob Gilliland.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Keelyn Johnson.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLE — Released C/INF Michel Dajenais.
|BASKETBALL
|Women's National Basketball Association
CHICAGO SKY — Announced G Julie Allemand was set to active.
INDIANA FEVER — Announced C Alaina Coates cleared waivers.
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced F Amy Atwell cleared waivers.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Crystal Dangerfield to a rest-of-season hardship contract.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms to a hardship contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Charlie Kolar.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced LB Devante Bond suffered a season ending knee injury.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Caeveon Patton. Waived LB Jordan Glasgow and DT McKinley Williams III.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DB Kolby Harvell-Peel with an injury designation.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced OLB Jordan Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Brandon Flowers to a one-day contract for him to retire with the team. Signed DB Joshua Williams to a rookie contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Porter Gustin. Released CB Jarvis Davis and DE Daeshon Hall.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Jack Jones to a rookie contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Jake Camarda to a rookie contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Elmer Soderblom to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Markus Nurmi to a one-year, entry-level contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY — Fined Sporting Kansas City D Kayden Pierre an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in the match on May 28 against Vancouver. Fined Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda an undisclosed amount for exhibiting unacceptable conduct and using inappropriate language directed towards match officials on May 28 against Columbus. Suspended Atlanta United MF Thiago Almada for two additional matches (three matches total) and fined him an undisclosed amount for exhibiting aggressive behavior toward and making unwanted physical contact with a match official after a match on May 28 against Columbus.
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Announced designated player M Hector Herrara is eligible for play on July 9.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Loaned F Sam Adeniran to San Antonio FC (USL) for the remainder of the USL 2022 season.
|National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced D Estelle Johnson has been invited to the Cameroon National team for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.
|COLLEGE
MICHIGAN ST. — Announced assistant coach Mike Garland is retiring from men's basketball.
TRINITY — Named Andrew Munoz assistant men's soccer coach.
UT-MARTIN — Named Maddie Waldrop assistant coach of women's basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.