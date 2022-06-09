BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adam Oller from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Willson Contreras on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from IL. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Strasburg from the 10-day IL and a rehab assignment. Optioned LHP Sam Clay to Rochester (IL).

Minor League
Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Ronnie Allen, Jr. Released RHP Jacob Gilliland.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Keelyn Johnson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLE — Released C/INF Michel Dajenais.

BASKETBALL
Women's National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Announced G Julie Allemand was set to active.

INDIANA FEVER — Announced C Alaina Coates cleared waivers.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Announced F Amy Atwell cleared waivers.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Crystal Dangerfield to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Charlie Kolar.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced LB Devante Bond suffered a season ending knee injury.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Caeveon Patton. Waived LB Jordan Glasgow and DT McKinley Williams III.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DB Kolby Harvell-Peel with an injury designation.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced OLB Jordan Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Brandon Flowers to a one-day contract for him to retire with the team. Signed DB Joshua Williams to a rookie contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Porter Gustin. Released CB Jarvis Davis and DE Daeshon Hall.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Jack Jones to a rookie contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Jake Camarda to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed C Elmer Soderblom to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Markus Nurmi to a one-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY — Fined Sporting Kansas City D Kayden Pierre an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in the match on May 28 against Vancouver. Fined Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda an undisclosed amount for exhibiting unacceptable conduct and using inappropriate language directed towards match officials on May 28 against Columbus. Suspended Atlanta United MF Thiago Almada for two additional matches (three matches total) and fined him an undisclosed amount for exhibiting aggressive behavior toward and making unwanted physical contact with a match official after a match on May 28 against Columbus.

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Announced designated player M Hector Herrara is eligible for play on July 9.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Loaned F Sam Adeniran to San Antonio FC (USL) for the remainder of the USL 2022 season.

National Women's Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced D Estelle Johnson has been invited to the Cameroon National team for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN ST. — Announced assistant coach Mike Garland is retiring from men's basketball.

TRINITY — Named Andrew Munoz assistant men's soccer coach.

UT-MARTIN — Named Maddie Waldrop assistant coach of women's basketball.

