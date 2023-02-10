|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Brink Ambler hitting coach and Griffin Pyott assistant athletic trainer for Norfolk (IL). Named Forrest Herrmann pitching coach, Sherman Johnson hitting coach, Ryan Goll development coach and Allyse Kramer athletic trainer for Bowie (EL). Named Austin Meine pitching coach, Chase Sebby fundamentals coach, Billy Facteau development coach, Tori Atencio athletic trainer and Sam Sauer strength and conditioning coach for Aberdeen (SAL). Named Adam Bleday pitching coach, Josh Bunselmeyer hitting coach and Chris Grosch strength and conditioning coach for Delmarva (CRL). Named Jordie Henry and Andy Sadowski pitching coaches, Christian Poulsen hitting coach and Isaiah Paige pitching development coach for the Florida Complex League. Named Julian Gonzalez and Jake Ratz hitting coaches for the Dominican Summer League.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dusten Knight, LHP Phillip Diehl and C Zack Collins on minor league contracts. Claimed RHP Jason Bilous off waivers from Chicago White Sox.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated RHPs Domingo Germain and Greg Weissert.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with 3B Charlie Culberson on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with INF Bo Bichette on a three-year contract.
|National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with LHP Angel Perdomo on a minor league contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Yu Darvish on a six-year contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Ruben Tejada.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Garrison Mathews and F Bruno Fernando from Houston in exchange for Fs Frank Kaminsky, Justin Holiday and draft considerations. Acquired F Saddiq Bey from Detroit in a four-team trade.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Acquired a 2028 second-round pick, G Reggie Jackson and cash considerations from the L.A. Clippers in exchange for C Mason Plumlee.
DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired C James Wiseman from Golden State in a four-team trade.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Acquired G Gary Payton II from Portland in a four-team trade.
INDIANA PACERS — Acquired F Jordan Nwora, G George Hill, F Serge Ibaka and 3 future second-round picks from Milwaukee, as well as cash considerations from Brooklyn, as part of a 4-team trade.
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired G Bones Hyland from Denver as part of a four-team trade.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Acquired G D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in exchange for a 2024 draft pick. Acquired F Jarred Vanderbilt and G Malik Beasley from Utah in exchange for F Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Damian Jones, G Russel Westbrook and a draft consideration. Acquired G Davon Reed and a second-round pick from Denver in exchange for C Thomas Bryant. Acquired C Mo Bamba from Orlando in a four-team trade.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired F Jae Crowder from Brooklyn in exchange for draft considerations.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Acquired Gs Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley and a 2025 and 2026 second-round draft pick from Utah. Waived G Bryn Forbes.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Acquired G Patrick Beverley from the L.A. Lakers and draft considerations from Denver in a four-team trade.
PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired Fs Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren from Brooklyn in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four future first-round picks and a pick swap. Acquired F Darius Bzaley from Oklahoma City in exchange for F Dario Saric and draft consideration.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Received draft consideration from Golden State. Acquired F Kevin Knox II from Detroit.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Traded C Jakob Poelti to Toronto in exchange for C Khem Birch and a draft consideration. Waived C Dwayne Dedmon.
|Women's National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Traded exclusive negotiating rights to G Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut in exchange for 2023 first-round draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Named Ryan Wendell offensive line coach.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DB Marquise Blair to a reserve/futures contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Jakub Lauko from Providence (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Dennis Gilbert from Calgary (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Tim Berni from Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Returned RW Marian Studenic to Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Donovan Sebrango to Grand Rapids (AHL) from Toledo (ECHL). Reassigned D Seth Barton to Toledo from Grand Rapids.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled F Alex Belzile and RW Jesse Ylonen from Laval (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Hunter Skinner from Hartford (AHL). Acquired F Vladimir Tarasenko and D Niko Mikkola from St. Louis in exchange for F Sammy Blais, D Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nick Cicek from San Jose (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled RW John Hayden from Coachella Valley (AHL). Reinstated D Justin Schultz to the active roster from injured reserve.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL). Signed D Conor Timmins to a two-year contract extension.
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Darien Kielb from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled LW Cedric Lacroix from Toledo (ECHL) then loaned him to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled F Joseph Nardi from Toledo (ECHL) loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed C Patrick Shea to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled RW Alex-Olivier Voyer from Maine (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Jacob Hayhurst to Worcester (ECHL). Released D Andrew Peski from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach O'Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL).
|ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated G Joe Murdaca from reserve. Placed G David Tendeck on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned G Rylan Parenteau to Abbotsford (AHL). Activated G Colton Point and F Stefano Gilati from injured reserve. Activated D Daniel Maggio from reserve. Placed F Tristan Pelletier on reserve.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Luke Morgan from Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Alec Baer. Activated F Nick Pastujov from injured reserve. Activated F Cole Coskey from reserve. Placed F/D John Schiavo on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Tommy Munichiello to a standard player contract (SPC). Acquired F Griff Jeszka from a trade with Kansas City. Placed F Tyler Hinam on reserve.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated D Darian Skeoch from injured reserve. Activated F Alex Swerlikoff from reserve. Placed F C.J. Hayes on injured reserve. Traded D T.J. Fergus to Wheeling.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Trent Miner from reserve. Placed D Victor Bartley on reserve. Placed D Cory Thomas on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Santiago Arias to a contract through the 2023 season with an option for 2024.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed D Djevencio van der Kust, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Ricardo Clark head coach of the MLS Next Pro team (Whitecaps FC 2) and Nick Dasovic coach of the BMO Academy high potential players.
|USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Named Omar Baden goalkeeper coach.
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed D Bryan Tamacas.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Markus Nakkim.
|USL League One
USL LEAGUE ONE — Named Lee O'Neill senior vice president.
