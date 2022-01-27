|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Fred Ocasio manager, Cesar Galvez bench coach, Dave Burba and Helmis Rodriguez pitching coaches and Trevor Burmeister hitting coach of the Arizona Complex League; Mauricio Gonzalez and Eugenio Jose managers, Sam Deduno pitching coach, Florentino Nuñez and Felix Rosario hitting coaches for the Dominican Summer League.
MIAMI MARLINS — Named Roman Ocumarez director of international scouting, Chris Pelekoudas professional scouting crosschecker, Joe Lisewski special assignment scout, Ryan Cisterna, Hunter Jarmon, Brad Tyler and Eric Wordkemper area scouts.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Dylan Peiffer.
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Joseph Sgambelluri.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Zach Schneider and LHP Danny Wirchansky to contact extensions.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Steve Barmakian.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Charlotte F P.J. Washington and Toronto F Justin Champagnie for their roles in an on-court altercation in a Jan. 25 game.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Stanley Johnson to a rest-of-the-season contract.
|Women's National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Matt Eberflus head coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Named Nathaniel Hackett head coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Jack Heflin to a reserve/future contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR DeVonte Dedmon to a reserve/future contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed G Drew Desjarlais to a reserve/future contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Antonio Williams to a reserve/future contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced QB Ben Roethlisberger is retiring. Signed OLB John Simon to a reserve/future contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Jarrod Wilson to the practice squad. Released S Doug Middleton from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Brendan Guhle to San Diego (AHL) on loan.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cam Dineen from Tucson (AHL) loan.
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Casey Fitzgerald to the taxi squad.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris and G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford (AHL) to the taxi squad. Promoted G Collin Delia from the taxi squad to the active roster.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled RW Dylan Sikura from Colorado (AHL) loan to the active roster.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to the taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Kyle Rau from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Placed D Sami Niku on the taxi squad after clearing waivers. Reassigned C Lukas Vejdemo to the active roster from the taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RWs Jonny Brodzinski and Lauri Pajuniemi, LW Tim Gettinger, Ds Zac Jones, Tarmo Reunanen and Nils Lundkvist from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL) loan. Agreed to terms with D Nick Holden on a contract extension. Promoted D Lassi Thomson and C Clark Bishop to the active roster from the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned LW Isaac Ratcliffe to the active roster from the taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Odeen Tufto to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL). Recalled D Darren Raddysh and LW Cole Koepke from Syracuse to the taxi squad.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reinstated RW Conor Garland, Gs Jaroslav Halak and Thatcher Demko from the reserve/COVID-19 protocol.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Joe Snively from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad and C Michael Sgarbossa to Hershey from the taxi squad.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned D Leon Gawanke from the taxi squad to the active roster.
|American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned F Spencer Asuchak to Allen (ECHL) on loan.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Daniel Brickley from Norfolk (ECHL). Reassigned F Chase Lang to Norfolk.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned G Francois Brassard to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Loaned F Nikita Pavlychev to Greenville (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Returned G Evan Cormier to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Returned RW Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL) from loan.
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D David Drake to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Released G Brandon Kasel from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned him to Adirondack (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Jacksonville F Jacob Panetta for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season for a racial gesture in a game against South Carolina. Suspended Indy F Riley McKay for two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Jan. 26 game against Iowa. Suspended Wheeling D Adam Smith for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in Jan. 26 against Cincinnati.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired D Guillaume Lepine and D Paul Meyer form a trade with Norfolk.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Placed D Ben Owen on the reserve list and Fs Gavin Gould (Jan. 23) and Chad Butcher (Jan. 27) on injured reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired F Aaron Ryback from trade with Cincinnati.
MAINE MARINERS — Signed D Jonathan Harty to the active roster. Place D Josh Couturier on the reserve list.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired F Maurizio Colella from trade with South Carolina. Placed D Tristan Pomerleau on the reserve list and D Brennan Kapcheck on injured reserve effective Jan. 24.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed G Bailey Brkin off waivers. Acquired G Craig Levasseur from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed F Canon Pieper on the reserve list.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Claimed F Devon Paliani off waivers from Worcester. Released F Tony Calderone.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Francis Meilleur from the reserve list. Placed D Dylan Labbe on the reserve list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Acquired D Brad Smith in exchange for 2022 general allocation money (GAM). Signed F Taxiarchis Fountas from SK Rapid Vienna to a pre-contract through June 30, 2025, as a designated player.
FC CINCINNATI — Released D Ronald Matarrita (Costa Rica) and Alvas Powell (Jamaica)to represent their countries in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifications.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed to terms with F Ercan Kara from Rapid Vienna of the Austrian to a three-year contract and will be a designated player pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certification (ITC).
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed F Mikael Uhre from Brondby IF to a three-year contract as a designated player pending the receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certification (ITC).
|United Soccer League
USL — Announced Oly Town FC to join USL League Two for the 2022 season and North Carolina Courage U23 will join USL W League for the 2022 season.
|National Women's Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2023 third round draft selection and general allocation money (GAM) for the rights to D Ali Riley from Angel City FC. Signed F Julie Doyle to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
CAMPBELL - Named Patrick Miller football safeties coach.
EAST CAROLINA — Named Justin Anderson director of player personnel and recruiting.
FORDHAM — Named Mark Powell football defensive coordinator.
SIENA — Named Isabelle DeChiaro volunteer assistant coach for softball.