|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Announced it has approved a roster substitution for Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner with 3B Andy Burns.
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Phillips Valdez from the COVID-19 list and reassigned to the minor leagues. Designated OF Franchy Cordero for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced first base coach and outfield instructor Reggie Willits will be leaving.
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned OF Cristian Pache to the minor leagues. Activated OF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES Sent RHP Yency Almonte, RHP Tommy Doyle, 3B Joshua Fuentes and 2B Rio Ruiz to Alberquerque (Triple-A West).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned 3B Justin Turner to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of 3B Andy Burns from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Edwin Uceta for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Announced New York Knicks F Julius Randle was fined for his actions on October 20th at Madison Square Gardens.
PHOENIX SUNS — Signed F Ishmail Wainwright to a two-way contract.
|NBA G League
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Acquired G Shannon Bogues to complete a trade with the Wisconsin Herd in exchange for the returning rights to F DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted WR John Brown and OLB Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad to the active roster.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RB Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve. Promoted QB Nick Mullens and CB Herb Miller from the practice squad to the active roster.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Nick Ralston to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Whitney Mercilus.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Terrence Brooks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Eli Ankou to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Andre Roberts. Waived WR K.J. Hill.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DB Harrison Hand from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated TE Nick Vannett, DB Ken Crawley and LB Chase Hansen return from injured reserve to practice.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated TE Dallas Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G John Molchon to the practice squad. Released WR Travis Jonsen from the practice squad. Waived OT Brad Seaton from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux, F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk and G Adam Scheel to Idaho (ECHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed C Jack Hughes on injured reserve. Recalled G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Waived C Alex Barre-Boulet.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL).
|American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo(ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Ryan MacKinnon from Reading (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Reassigned F Ryan Olsen to Kansas City (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled G Mareks Mitens from Adirondack (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired C Ryan Lohin. Released C Sean Gulka.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — ACquired D Jake Hamilton.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Claimed F Lincoln Griffin off waivers from Indy.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed D Clint Filbrandt and F Chase Zieky on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired D Sean Giles.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acqurired G Kade Phipps.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Evan Morse as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired G Brad Barone.
READING ROYALS — Traded D Kyle McKenzie to Jacksonville.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Yanick Turcotte and placed on injured reserve. Acquired Fs Patrick Kramer and Jake Coleman.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired D Randy Gazzola.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Neil Robinson.
WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired Fs Matteo Gennaro. Released Fs Taylor Ross and Tyr Thompson.