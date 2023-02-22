|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Named Brad Pearson vice president, sports medicine & performance, Paul Tobani vice president, amateur scouting and player development, Brandon Henry head athletic trainer, Andrew Mack director, baseball strategy/personnel, Alberto Mejia director, Latin American operations, Devin Pearson director, amateur scouting, Alex Gimenez manager, operations and professional scouting, May Peckham operations learning & development manager, David Herrera assistant athletic trainer, Anna Clemson assistant, major league operations and Matt Sauers assistant, baseball operations.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Named Sr. Stephen Gryzlo head team physician, Dr. Christopher Hogrefe head team internist, P.J. Mainville director of medical services, Nick Frangella head athletic trainer, Neil Rampe and German Suncin assistant athletic trainers, Brittany Jones performance nutrition and food service manager, Danny Mueller home clubhouse and equipment manager and Matt Zaruba assistant home clubhouse and equipment manager.
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed LHP Bennett Sousa off waivers from Chicago White Sox.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y'ALLS — Signed RHP Jerry Davis, OF/1B Taylor Olmstead and 3B Leo Senimati.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded C Austin Bernard to the Missoula PaddleHeads (Pioneer League).
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Robert Chayka.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHO Sebastian Selway to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Meyers Leonard to a 10-day contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed G Kris Dunn and G Frank Jackson to 10-day contracts.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LS Liam McCullough to a contract extension.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Tee Martin quarterbacks coach and Willie Taggart running backs coach and Scott Elliott strength and conditioning coordinator.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LS Cal Adomitis to a contract extension.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed K Tristan Vizcaino.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed OL Calvin Throckmorton to a one-year contract extension.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LS Christian Kuntz to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released LT Taylor Lewan, K Randy Bullock, LB Zach Cunningham and WR Robert Woods.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round draft choice from Vegas in exchange for D Dysin Mayo.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Seth Barton from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Dakota Mermis from Iowa (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Colton Ellis from Tulsa (ECHL) to Springfield (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled RW Jesper Froden from Coachella Valley (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled D Guillaume Brisebois and C Aatu Raty from Abbotsford (AHL). Returned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford.
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned G Henrik Tikkanen to Worcester (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Released D Bo Hanson from a professional tryout contract.
LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned LW Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL) and G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL). Recalled G Nolan Maier from Lehigh Valley (ECHL).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned D Billy Constantinou to Atlanta (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Returned D Patrick Kudla to Idaho (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Recalled D Jarrod Gourley from Adirondack (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Returned G Tommy Napier to Wheeling (ECHL).
|ECHL
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed G Alex Sakellaropoulos on injured reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Steven MacLean.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F John McCarron and placed him on injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Blake Siebenaler from reserve. Placed D Scott Allan on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Trevin Kozlowski. Activated F Austin Eastman from reserve. Placed F Dallas Gerads on reserve. Released G Matt Brayfield as an emergency back-up goaltender (EBUG).
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Justin Misiak from reserve. Placed F William Knierin on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated D Matt Watson from injured reserve. Placed F Alex Wideman on reserve. Placed F nate Pionk on injured reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Billy Vizzo. Placed F Tommy Munichiello and F Nick Master on reserve. Placed F Griff Jeszka and F Tyler Hinam on injured reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Alex Ponnerville and F Ryan Foss from reserve. Placed F Dean Yakura and F Tanner Schachle on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from reserve. Placed F Matthew Barnaby on reserve. Suspended D Jack Dougherty.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Acquired D Jeremy Masella from Kalamazoo.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned F Mitchell Heard to Belleville (AHL).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released G William Lavalliere. Activated D Jason Horvath from injured reserve. Placed D Santino Centorame on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Signed G Ian Keserich.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired G Jay Stevens as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Loaned G Garrett Metcalf to Calgary (AHL).
WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired G Gavin Gould from Allen. Placed F Sam Sternschein on injured reserve. Suspended F Chris Van Os-Shaw and removed him from roster.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Brent Morgan. Activated D Jared Brandt from injured reserve. Activated D Timothy Faulkner from reserve. Placed D Myles McGurty on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed M Diego Fagundez to a three-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Victor Souza to an MLS Next Pro contract.
SPORTING KC — Signed manager and sporting director Peter Vermes to a five-year contract.
|COLLEGE
ALABAMA A&M — Named Prince Borde head coach of the women's soccer program.
WASHINGTON — Named Mike Gange as baseball volunteer assistant coach.
