BaltimoreDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33383Totals36101210
McKenna cf2000A.Bddoo rf4000
Cameron cf1000B.Davis rf1000
Rtschmn c2121Trklson 1b3011
J.Ortiz ss2010Flciano 1b2121
Hndrson ss3000Ja.Baez ss3000
Kjrstad rf2010Tr.Cruz 2b1000
Wstburg 3b4000Meadows lf1010
T.Vavra 2b2110Meadows lf3212
C.Preto 2b1100Cabrera dh2000
Stowers lf2011D.Sands dh3210
Klzsvry c1000T.Nevin 3b3123
O'Hearn 1b2021C.Keith 3b0000
C.Terry 1b1000Lipcius 2b2111
Cordero rf3000Placios ss1000
Nustrom lf1000J.Rgers c2110
C.Norby dh3000A.Knapp c1111
Rdrguez ph1000J.Davis cf2000
Kridler cf2111

Baltimore100101000-3
Detroit000050500-10

E_Lipcius (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 7. 2B_Ortiz (1), O'Hearn (1), Feliciano (1). 3B_Vavra (1), Knapp (1). HR_Rutschman (1), Meadows (2), Nevin (2), Lipcius (2). SB_Rogers (1), Kreidler 2 (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Rodriguez200011
Watkins200002
Krehbiel L, 0-1, BS, 0-12-355501
Hoffman1-300001
Politi110002
Cano2-344402
Strowd011130
Elliott1-300001
Garrett110013
Detroit
Boyd221114
White110001
Shreve121110
Hill W, 1-0211132
Del Pozo H, 1110000
Fry100001
Guzman110000

HBP_by_Hill (Cameron).

Balk_Krehbiel.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Stewart; .

T_2:47. A_4124

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you