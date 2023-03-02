|Baltimore
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|McKenna cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rtschmn c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Trklson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Ortiz ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Flciano 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Hndrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kjrstad rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tr.Cruz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wstburg 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T.Vavra 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|C.Preto 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|D.Sands dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Klzsvry c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nevin 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|O'Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|C.Keith 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Terry 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lipcius 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cordero rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Placios ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nustrom lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Norby dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Knapp c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rdrguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kridler cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|101
|000
|-
|3
|Detroit
|000
|050
|500
|-
|10
E_Lipcius (1). DP_Baltimore 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 7. 2B_Ortiz (1), O'Hearn (1), Feliciano (1). 3B_Vavra (1), Knapp (1). HR_Rutschman (1), Meadows (2), Nevin (2), Lipcius (2). SB_Rogers (1), Kreidler 2 (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Rodriguez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Watkins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krehbiel L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Hoffman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Politi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cano
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Strowd
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Elliott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Detroit
|Boyd
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|White
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shreve
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hill W, 1-0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Del Pozo H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guzman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Hill (Cameron).
Balk_Krehbiel.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Stewart; .
T_2:47. A_4124
