Tampa BayDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals40101410Totals3311109
Br.Lowe 2b2100N.Maton 3b2100
Wlliams 2b1100Hrnndez 2b2000
Ramirez lf3010R.Grene cf3113
R.Crmak lf1000J.Davis cf0200
F.Mejia c4221Ja.Baez ss3000
Alvarez c1000Kridler ss1111
Arzrena dh3122Meadows lf3000
K.Piper dh1100A.Knapp 1b1110
L.Raley rf5121Trklson 1b2000
T.Walls 3b3120Crpnter lf2012
Ma.Dyer 3b2113Johnson lf0100
J.Arnda 1b5021Cabrera dh3000
Tr.Gray ss4111Alfonzo dh0000
V.Brjan cf3000A.Bddoo rf2110
C.Brete cf2011Verling 3b2000
E.Haase c2111
Pperski c1000
J.Schop 2b3231
Mendoza 2b1011

Tampa Bay100211113-10
Detroit001050041-11

E_Gray (3), Joyce (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Mejia (1), Gray (7), Haase (3). HR_Mejia (1), Dyer (1), Greene (4), Schoop (1). SB_Raley (1), Walls (1). SF_Gray.

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Criswell411105
Garcia BS, 0-1145510
Kelley100000
LaSorsa110001
Cleavinger BS, 0-1024430
Lopez110010
Belge L, 0-1011010
Detroit
Uceta211102
Castro100001
Rosenthal2-342200
Diaz11-311121
White H, 1111101
Wisler BS, 0-2121110
Holton121101
Anderson W, 1-0, BS, 0-1133200

HBP_by_Wisler (Piper).

PB_Alvarez.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Brennan Miller;.

T_2:45. A_9218

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you