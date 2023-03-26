|Tampa Bay
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|33
|11
|10
|9
|Br.Lowe 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Maton 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wlliams 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Grene cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|R.Crmak lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|F.Mejia c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kridler ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Arzrena dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Piper dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Knapp 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|L.Raley rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Trklson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Walls 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Crpnter lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Ma.Dyer 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Johnson lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Arnda 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Gray ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alfonzo dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Brjan cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|C.Brete cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Verling 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Haase c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pperski c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Mendoza 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|100
|211
|113
|-
|10
|Detroit
|001
|050
|041
|-
|11
E_Gray (3), Joyce (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 4. 2B_Mejia (1), Gray (7), Haase (3). HR_Mejia (1), Dyer (1), Greene (4), Schoop (1). SB_Raley (1), Walls (1). SF_Gray.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Criswell
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Garcia BS, 0-1
|1
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LaSorsa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleavinger BS, 0-1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|3
|0
|Lopez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Belge L, 0-1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|Uceta
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosenthal
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Diaz
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|White H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wisler BS, 0-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Holton
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Anderson W, 1-0, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by_Wisler (Piper).
PB_Alvarez.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Brennan Miller;.
T_2:45. A_9218
