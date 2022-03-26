PhiladelphiaDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals408118Totals32141014
Schwrbr lf3000A.Bddoo lf2100
Haseley lf2000W.Cstro lf1111
J.Sgura 2b4110Grssman rf1001
Y.Grcia cf1000V.Reyes rf1200
Grgrius ss3112Ja.Baez ss3012
Trreyes ss1000Tr.Cruz ss1112
Hoskins 1b3111Cndlrio 3b2100
Y.Munoz 2b2000Kridler 3b2000
Camargo dh3110Cabrera dh2000
Androli rf2110Garneau dh2110
Al.Bohm 3b3000J.Schop 2b3000
N.Maton 3b1110H.Cstro 2b2111
Verling cf3111R.Grene cf1111
Da.Hall 1b1011De.Hill cf2211
M.Mniak rf3112Trklson 1b2110
E.Cbral c1011Lvrnway 1b2112
D.Sands c2010Brnhart c1000
Wlliams rf1000E.Haase c2113
Friscia ph1000

Philadelphia031020020-8
Detroit001122800-14

E_Baez (1), Schoop (1). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Detroit 6. 2B_Hall (2), Castro (2), Baez (3), Cruz (1), Greene (1), Torkelson (3). 3B_Segura (1), Vierling (1). HR_Gregorius (1), Hoskins (2), Moniak (2), Hill (2), Haase (1). SF_Grossman.

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Eflin200011
Brogdon1-301130
Hernandez H, 12-300001
Duron100002
Gatto112220
Kelly BS, 0-1132201
Singer L, 0-11-324421
Schultz024420
Brown2-310000
Detroit
Manning354103
Soto100002
Vest212102
Fulmer W, 1-0110000
Chafin142201
Barnes100011

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:28. A_5760

