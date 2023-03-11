|Detroit
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|14
|18
|14
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|Z.Short ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|C.Joyce ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|O.Arcia 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hrnndez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nvigato 2b
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Bunnell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Grene lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trklson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sanchez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hlton 1b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|S.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|J.Hdson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cmpos rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|M.Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows cf
|3
|2
|3
|4
|B.Prker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Malgeri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shwmake ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|D.Sands c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pperski c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|E.White cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|J.Mlloy dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Serra cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rncones dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Fo.Wall lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lipcius 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mlligan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pacheco 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ju.Dean rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stphens rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|224
|260
|-
|16
|Atlanta
|032
|002
|000
|-
|7
E_Albies (1), Arcia (1). DP_Detroit 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Detroit 11, Atlanta 8. 2B_Joyce (1), Navigato (1), Papierski (1), Lipcius (2), Shewmake (2), White (2), Wall (3). HR_Meadows 2 (4), Albies (1). SB_Wall 2 (5). SF_Joyce.
|3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Englert (Hudson), Olczak (Torkelson).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Will Little; .
T_. A_6664
