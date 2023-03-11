DetroitAtlanta
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals43141814Totals367117
Z.Short ss3010O.Albes 2b3113
C.Joyce ss1111O.Arcia 2b1011
Hrnndez 2b4010M.Olson 1b3010
Nvigato 2b1311Bunnell 1b1000
R.Grene lf4110A.Riley 3b3000
Trklson 1b2110Sanchez 3b2010
J.Hlton 1b2222S.Mrphy c3010
Meadows rf4023J.Hdson c1000
R.Cmpos rf2112M.Ozuna dh4110
Meadows cf3234B.Prker ph1010
Malgeri cf2000Shwmake ss3111
D.Sands c4000Hchvrra ss2000
Pperski c2110E.White cf3121
J.Mlloy dh2110M.Serra cf1000
Rncones dh2010Fo.Wall lf2211
Lipcius 3b4011Mlligan lf1000
Pacheco 3b1100Ju.Dean rf1100
Stphens rf1000

Detroit000224260-16
Atlanta032002000-7

E_Albies (1), Arcia (1). DP_Detroit 2, Atlanta 1. LOB_Detroit 11, Atlanta 8. 2B_Joyce (1), Navigato (1), Papierski (1), Lipcius (2), Shewmake (2), White (2), Wall (3). HR_Meadows 2 (4), Albies (1). SB_Wall 2 (5). SF_Joyce.

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Manning365522
Uceta100001
Faedo W, 1-012-332213
Englert H, 311-300001
Del Pozo100022
White120001
Atlanta
Morton22-310033
Olczak H, 21-300001
Iglesias132201
Minter H, 11-332211
Luetge L, 0-1, BS, 0-112-344403
Jimenez2-322210
Wilcox134420
Gonzalez11-332102

HBP_by_Englert (Hudson), Olczak (Torkelson).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Will Little; .

T_. A_6664

