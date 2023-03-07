St. LouisDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35383Totals41151815
Donovan 3b3010Hrnndez 2b3111
Rbrtson 3b2000Pacheco 3b2221
P.DJong ss3000N.Maton 2b3131
J.Rivas ss1010Placios 2b2111
J.Wlker rf3010R.Grene dh2011
C.Pnder rf1000Pperski dh1000
J.Yepez lf3000Flciano dh2111
S.Hurst lf1000Meadows rf3000
Carlson dh3111B.Davis rf2123
Rbinson dh1000Trklson 1b2010
N.Grman 2b2121Lipcius 1b3223
Qrecuto 2b1110Crpnter lf3110
Knizner c2000Au.Murr lf1100
Herrera c2011Rncones lf1000
T.Mtter 1b2000Meadows cf2000
L.Baker 1b1000Malgeri cf3010
M.Gomez cf2000A.Knapp c2212
M.Antco cf2000D.Sands c2000
Kridler ss2211

St. Louis010000101-3
Detroit130062220-16

E_Robertson (1), Yepez (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Detroit 0. LOB_St. Louis 7, Detroit 12. 2B_Querecuto (1), Hernandez (4), Maton (1), Greene (2), Davis (2), Torkelson (1), Malgeri (1), Knapp (1), Kreidler (1). HR_Carlson (2), Gorman (2), Lipcius (3).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Graceffo L, 0-122-354431
Walsh1-300000
McGreevy11-356610
Suarez2-310002
Naughton2-322111
Paniagua1-312200
Leahy110000
Misiewicz142212
Detroit
Boyd W, 1-0311107
Wingenter110001
Hill H, 1220002
Uceta111122
Hanifee231103

HBP_by_McGreevy (Palacios), Paniagua (Papierski).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jerry Layne; .

T_2:59. A_6243

