|Philadelphia
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|10
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Guthrie cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|-
|2
|Detroit
|001
|001
|200
|-
|4
E_Clemens (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Baddoo (1). SB_Guthrie (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Plassmeyer
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Detroit
|Hill
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Englert H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Umpires_.
T_. A_
