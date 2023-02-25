PhiladelphiaDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals10120Totals11010
Guthrie cf4010J.Schop 2b2000
Cstllns dh3000Ja.Baez ss2000
Clemens 2b3110Cabrera dh2000
Meadows rf2000
E.Haase c1000
A.Bddoo lf2010

Philadelphia000000200-2
Detroit001001200-4

E_Clemens (1). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Detroit 4. 2B_Baddoo (1). SB_Guthrie (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Plassmeyer210012
Detroit
Hill210011
Englert H, 1200004

Umpires_.

T_. A_

