DetroitNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34575Totals31373
Crpnter dh3000LMahieu 3b3000
Pperski dh2022Bstidas ss1001
Meadows cf4000A.Judge rf3020
D L Rsa cf1000Rmfield 1b2000
Meadows lf2000G.Trres 2b2000
Mendoza rf0000Wi.Difo 3b2000
E.Haase c3000Stanton dh3000
Dingler c1000Aguilar dh1000
T.Nevin 1b3000Calhoun lf2110
Flciano 1b1000Lckrdge lf2000
Lipcius 3b2000H.Bader cf2010
J.Mlloy 3b1000Pereira rf1100
Kridler 2b3100Knr-Flf ss0001
C.Joyce 2b0100S.Jones cf2120
B.Davis rf2010Hgshoka c1000
Rncones lf2121Seigler c1010
Z.Short ss2111McKnney 1b2000
Workman ss2111Wstbrok 2b1001

Detroit000001301-5
New York010000200-3

E_Kiner-Falefa (1). DP_Detroit 1, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 6, New York 8. 2B_Davis (1), Workman (1), Judge 2 (2), Bader (1). HR_Short (1). SB_Kreidler (3), Kiner-Falefa (1). SF_Bastidas, Kiner-Falefa.

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Lorenzen231113
Wingenter110001
Foley100012
Holton W, 1-0200003
Wolf H, 12-312221
Gipson-Long H, 11-300000
Logue S, 1-2220002
New York
Cole310004
King H, 1200004
Schmidt L, 1-1, BS, 0-112-334412
Fenter1-310000
Garcia221113

HBP_by_Wolf (Seigler), Schmidt (Malloy), Garcia (Mendoza).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Roberto Ortiz;.

T_2:38. A_9125

