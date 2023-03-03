|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Crpnter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pperski dh
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Bstidas ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Judge rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D L Rsa cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rmfield 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mendoza rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wi.Difo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dingler c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Flciano 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lckrdge lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lipcius 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Bader cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mlloy 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pereira rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kridler 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Joyce 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S.Jones cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|B.Davis rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hgshoka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rncones lf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Seigler c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Z.Short ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|McKnney 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Workman ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Wstbrok 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|301
|-
|5
|New York
|010
|000
|200
|-
|3
E_Kiner-Falefa (1). DP_Detroit 1, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 6, New York 8. 2B_Davis (1), Workman (1), Judge 2 (2), Bader (1). HR_Short (1). SB_Kreidler (3), Kiner-Falefa (1). SF_Bastidas, Kiner-Falefa.
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
HBP_by_Wolf (Seigler), Schmidt (Malloy), Garcia (Mendoza).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Roberto Ortiz;.
T_2:38. A_9125
