DetroitNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals355115Totals353103
A.Bddoo lf4112Dnldson 3b3000
Benitez lf1000B.Cwles 3b2000
Grssman rf3010A.Judge rf3010
R.Cmpos rf1000Rchrdsn lf1000
Ja.Baez ss2100A.Rizzo 1b2000
H.Cstro ph1000Gerrero 1b2110
Cndlrio 3b3120Stanton dh3010
Pacheco 3b1000A.Vrgas dh1110
Cabrera 1b3133LMahieu 2b2110
Trklson 1b1000Gnzalez ss2011
J.Schop 2b3010L.Sntos ss1000
Mendoza 2b1000J.Gallo lf2020
V.Reyes cf3000R.Green rf1000
K.Lniak cf1000A.Hicks cf1001
W.Cstro dh2010Salinas cf2001
Garneau dh1000G.Trres ss2010
Brnhart c2010Chrinos 2b2010
E.Haase c2110Hgshoka c1000
Seigler c2000

Detroit000300200-5
New York010000020-3

E_Gonzalez (2). DP_Detroit 1, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 6, New York 11. 2B_Grossman (1), Haase (3). HR_Baddoo (4), Cabrera (2). SB_Vargas (1). CS_Castro (1). SF_Hicks.

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Manning W, 1-141-351122
Barnes H, 12-300000
Fulmer H, 1110002
Vest110002
Garcia122210
Haase S, 1-1110011
New York
Banuelos L, 0-131-363312
King2-310000
Castro100002
Marinaccio110002
Brito332004

HBP_Baez by_Banuelos; Garneau by_Brito; Green by_Garcia.

WP_Manning

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Kelvis Velez.

T_3:05. A_5305

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

