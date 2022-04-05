|Detroit
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|A.Bddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Benitez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Cwles 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grssman rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Cmpos rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rchrdsn lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Baez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pacheco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Vrgas dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|1
|3
|3
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Trklson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Sntos ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendoza 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gallo lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|V.Reyes cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Green rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Lniak cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|W.Cstro dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Salinas cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Garneau dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chrinos 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Haase c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hgshoka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seigler c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|000
|300
|200
|-
|5
|New York
|010
|000
|020
|-
|3
E_Gonzalez (2). DP_Detroit 1, New York 1. LOB_Detroit 6, New York 11. 2B_Grossman (1), Haase (3). HR_Baddoo (4), Cabrera (2). SB_Vargas (1). CS_Castro (1). SF_Hicks.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Manning W, 1-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Barnes H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vest
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Haase S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|Banuelos L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|King
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Marinaccio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brito
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
HBP_Baez by_Banuelos; Garneau by_Brito; Green by_Garcia.
WP_Manning
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Kelvis Velez.
T_3:05. A_5305
