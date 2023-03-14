BostonDetroit
R.Tapia dh3111Z.Short lf2010
M.Ugeto dh1000D L Rsa lf1100
T.Casas 1b3020Kridler ss3110
A.Dvall cf3000Workman ss0100
C.Arryo 2b4010R.Grene dh2011
Rfsnydr rf2111Crpnter dh1000
B.Dlbec ss3000Pperski dh1000
Hrnndez c3010Trklson 1b3010
Hmilton c1000J.Hlton 1b1112
G.Allen lf2000Meadows rf3010
Ch.Koss 3b3000B.Davis rf1110
N.Maton ss2000
C.Keith 3b2111
Placios 2b2010
L.Grcia 2b1001
J.Rgers c2000
A.Knapp c1000
J.Davis cf2000

Boston100100000-2
Detroit00010005(x)-6

DP_Boston 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Boston 5, Detroit 7. 2B_Casas (3), Arroyo (2). 3B_Kreidler (2). HR_Tapia (2), Refsnyder (1). SB_Palacios (1), Davis (4). CS_Allen (1). SF_Garcia.

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Pivetta441115
Schreiber12-320012
Thompson H, 11-300001
Mosqueda H, 2100002
Shugart L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-335420
Guerrero2-300010
Detroit
Lorenzen22-352203
Wolf2-300001
Uceta12-310012
Lange100020
Del Pozo100001
Englert W, 1-0200013

HBP_by_Guerrero.

Umpires_Home, Robert Nunez; First, Mark Stewart; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jerry Layne; .

T_2:37. A_8203

