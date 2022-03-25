DetroitToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals368108Totals35494
A.Bddoo lf3111Sprnger cf2221
J.Rbson lf2011N.Lukes cf2000
Brnhart c3000Bchette ss2110
Dingler c2000Mrtinez ss1100
Grssman rf3110Grr Jr. 1b3000
Cabrera rf1000Horwitz 1b1010
Ja.Baez dh3121Grr Jr. lf3032
Cameron dh1000O.Lopez lf2000
J.Schop 2b3010Chapman 3b3000
Clemens 2b1000G.Katoh 3b2001
R.Grene cf2101Al.Kirk dh3000
J.Lopez cf1110T.Mrris dh1000
Trklson 1b2000Espinal 2b3010
J.Lster 1b1000Jimenez 2b1000
H.Cstro ss3010C.Bggio rf2000
Z.Short ss1211Placios rf1010
Paredes 3b3113D.Jnsen c3000
Kridler 3b1000K.Dglan c0000

Detroit300000302-8
Toronto200010001-4

E_Dingler (1), Short (1). DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 10. 2B_Baez (2), Lopez (2), Bichette (1), Gurriel Jr. (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Baddoo (2), Paredes (1), Springer (1). SB_Short (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Skubal22-342214
Garcia H, 111-300011
Anderson W, 1-0, BS, 0-1231110
Foley H, 1100012
Pinto S, 1-1221010
Toronto
Ryu343302
Cimber110001
Phelps100000
Kay100000
Merryweather L, 0-12-323312
Spraker1-300001
Saucedo100001
Danner132201

HBP_Torkelson by_Cimber.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:01. A_3542

