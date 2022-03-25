|Detroit
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|A.Bddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sprnger cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|J.Rbson lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|N.Lukes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dingler c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Grssman rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grr Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Horwitz 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Baez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Grr Jr. lf
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Cameron dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Lopez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Schop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Katoh 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|R.Grene cf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Al.Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lopez cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T.Mrris dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trklson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lster 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Cstro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Bggio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Short ss
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Placios rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kridler 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Dglan c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|300
|000
|302
|-
|8
|Toronto
|200
|010
|001
|-
|4
E_Dingler (1), Short (1). DP_Detroit 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Detroit 3, Toronto 10. 2B_Baez (2), Lopez (2), Bichette (1), Gurriel Jr. (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Baddoo (2), Paredes (1), Springer (1). SB_Short (1).
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
HBP_Torkelson by_Cimber.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:01. A_3542
