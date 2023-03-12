|Minnesota
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|7
|7
|7
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|Bro.Lee ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sverino 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kridler ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Larnach dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Workman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schmidt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crpnter lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|W.Cstro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Malgeri cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Keirsey cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|E.Haase c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Sands c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fajardo rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N.Maton 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|T.White 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Pacheco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hrnndez dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|M.Urbna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cruch dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lipcius 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Camargo c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Knapp 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|LaMarre cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sbato 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|El.Soto 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Placios 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Se.Gray 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|003
|400
|-
|7
|Detroit
|431
|000
|00(x)
|-
|8
DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Minnesota 5, Detroit 4. 2B_White (2), Baddoo (2), Kreidler (2). HR_Larnach (1), Castro (2), Palacios (1). SB_LaMarre (1).
|2
|8
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
PB_Sands.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jerry Layne; .
T_2:39. A_6077
