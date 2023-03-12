MinnesotaDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32777Totals348108
Bro.Lee ss2100A.Bddoo rf4110
Sverino 2b1000Kridler ss3222
Larnach dh3212Workman ss1000
Schmidt ph1000Crpnter lf2110
W.Cstro 2b3113Malgeri cf1000
Keirsey cf1100E.Haase c3112
Wallner rf3010D.Sands c0000
Fajardo rf0100N.Maton 3b3110
T.White 1b3012Pacheco 3b1000
Cntrras lf1010Hrnndez dh3012
M.Urbna lf3000J.Cruch dh1000
Greiner c2000Lipcius 1b3001
Camargo c2010A.Knapp 1b1010
LaMarre cf2110Meadows cf2000
A.Sbato 1b1000J.Davis rf2000
El.Soto 3b3000Placios 2b3221
Se.Gray 3b1000L.Grcia 2b1000

Minnesota000003400-7
Detroit43100000(x)-8

DP_Minnesota 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Minnesota 5, Detroit 4. 2B_White (2), Baddoo (2), Kreidler (2). HR_Larnach (1), Castro (2), Palacios (1). SB_LaMarre (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Sanchez L, 0-2287711
Boyle111101
Alcala12-300002
Bravo1-300000
Jax100003
Hoffman100012
Ortega110001
Detroit
Boyd W, 2-0410016
Hill110002
Lange013330
Petit100010
Wisler2-334421
Gardea H, 11-300001
Foley H, 2110000
Wingenter S, 1-1100003

PB_Sands.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jerry Layne; .

T_2:39. A_6077

