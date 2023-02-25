BUFFALO (13-16)
Adams 6-11 0-0 15, Hardnett 8-15 2-5 20, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Foster 0-3 0-0 0, C.Jones 1-11 2-2 4, Blocker 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 8-12 2-2 20, Jack 0-3 2-2 2, K.Jones 1-2 2-2 4, Ceaser 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 12-15 71.
TOLEDO (23-6)
Millner 7-11 0-0 15, Shumate 6-11 2-3 16, Dennis 7-10 1-2 16, Maddox 5-8 4-4 18, Moss 6-9 0-0 14, Farmer 5-9 2-3 14, Edu 2-4 1-3 5, Lorentsson 1-3 0-0 3, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-66 10-15 101.
Halftime_Toledo 56-36. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 7-25 (Adams 3-6, Hardnett 2-4, Powell 2-4, Foster 0-1, K.Jones 0-1, Blocker 0-2, C.Jones 0-7), Toledo 13-23 (Maddox 4-6, Farmer 2-2, Moss 2-4, Shumate 2-4, Dennis 1-1, Lorentsson 1-3, Millner 1-3). Rebounds_Buffalo 32 (Hardnett 6), Toledo 33 (Dennis 8). Assists_Buffalo 13 (Foster 5), Toledo 25 (Dennis 11). Total Fouls_Buffalo 16, Toledo 15. A_6,014 (7,014).
