FGFTReb
BUFFALOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams346-110-00-41315
Hardnett298-152-54-61120
Smith150-12-20-3022
Foster230-30-01-3530
C.Jones281-112-21-4214
Blocker271-50-01-3222
Powell258-122-21-42220
Jack90-32-23-3022
K.Jones41-22-20-0004
Ceaser31-30-00-0002
Williamson30-00-00-2000
Totals20026-6612-1511-32131671

Percentages: FG .394, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Adams 3-6, Hardnett 2-4, Powell 2-4, Foster 0-1, K.Jones 0-1, Blocker 0-2, C.Jones 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jack 2, Smith 2, Williamson).

Turnovers: 12 (Foster 3, Powell 3, Jack 2, Adams, Blocker, C.Jones, Hardnett).

Steals: 3 (Powell 2, Foster).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TOLEDOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millner257-110-00-44415
Shumate316-112-32-62416
Dennis297-101-20-811116
Maddox345-84-40-41118
Moss316-90-01-55014
Farmer195-92-31-11114
Edu162-41-31-3145
Lorentsson121-30-00-1003
Wallace30-10-01-1000
Totals20039-6610-156-332515101

Percentages: FG .591, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Maddox 4-6, Farmer 2-2, Moss 2-4, Shumate 2-4, Dennis 1-1, Lorentsson 1-3, Millner 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Maddox, Shumate).

Turnovers: 5 (Moss 2, Dennis, Farmer, Millner).

Steals: 5 (Maddox 2, Moss 2, Dennis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Buffalo363571
Toledo5645101

A_6,014 (7,014).

