|Ball St.
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Toledo
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
First Quarter
TOL_Newton 8 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 6:50.
BALL_Steele 9 run (VonGunten kick), :20.
Second Quarter
BALL_Steele 38 run (VonGunten kick), 10:09.
TOL_Maddox 48 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 8:51.
Third Quarter
BALL_Steele 34 run (VonGunten kick), 12:32.
TOL_Boone 3 run (Cluckey kick), 9:48.
Fourth Quarter
TOL_Jam.Turner 8 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 1:18.
A_14,462.
|BALL
|TOL
|First downs
|16
|23
|Total Net Yards
|281
|437
|Rushes-yards
|39-187
|43-136
|Passing
|94
|301
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-32
|1-13
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-35-1
|21-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-39
|2-18
|Punts
|12-39.833
|10-36.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-75
|10-105
|Time of Possession
|29:40
|30:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Ball St., Steele 28-198, Jackson 2-19, Pemberton 2-3, W.Jones 1-2, Paddock 6-(minus 35). Toledo, Kelly 17-85, Stuart 9-23, Boone 7-21, Finn 8-10, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Ball St., Paddock 13-35-1-94. Toledo, Finn 21-38-1-301.
RECEIVING_Ball St., Hunt 4-56, Steele 3-(minus 2), Jackson 2-20, Koziol 1-9, Tyler 1-5, Ca.Coll 1-4, Pemberton 1-2. Toledo, Newton 7-94, J.Turner 4-54, Maddox 3-72, Barkley 2-43, Zsiros 2-33, Kelly 2-0, Stuart 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Toledo, Cluckey 47.
