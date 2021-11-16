|Toledo
|0
|14
|14
|7
|—
|35
|Ohio
|0
|6
|3
|14
|—
|23
Second Quarter
OHIO_FG S.Johnson 34, 10:42.
TOL_Koback 8 run (Cluckey kick), 9:07.
TOL_Koback 4 run (Cluckey kick), 4:15.
OHIO_FG S.Johnson 41, :00.
Third Quarter
OHIO_FG S.Johnson 31, 6:33.
TOL_Koback 55 run (Cluckey kick), 4:27.
TOL_Landers 85 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 3:28.
Fourth Quarter
TOL_Koback 13 run (Cluckey kick), 10:43.
OHIO_Bangura 4 run (S.Johnson kick), 4:29.
OHIO_Cokley 14 pass from Rourke (S.Johnson kick), 2:07.
A_9,716.
|TOL
|OHIO
|First downs
|18
|30
|Total Net Yards
|401
|445
|Rushes-yards
|31-251
|46-192
|Passing
|150
|253
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-2
|Kickoff Returns
|3-99
|3-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-14-0
|23-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-28
|Punts
|5-37.2
|4-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-128
|10-95
|Time of Possession
|18:33
|41:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Toledo, Koback 21-203, Finn 3-28, Stuart 3-10, Maddox 1-9, Kelly 3-1. Ohio, Tuggle 13-64, I.Cox 2-37, A.Rogers 7-34, Bangura 6-21, Rourke 13-18, Neatherton 3-11, T.Walton 1-7, Odom 1-0.
PASSING_Toledo, Finn 10-14-0-150. Ohio, Rourke 22-36-0-233, Wieland 1-1-0-20, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Toledo, Koback 3-19, Maddox 3-17, Landers 1-85, Winstead 1-17, Blankumsee 1-8, Kelly 1-4. Ohio, I.Cox 4-65, Tuggle 4-33, Bangura 3-34, T.Walton 3-24, Odom 3-20, Cokley 2-29, R.Luehrman 1-20, Cross 1-11, A.Luehrman 1-9, Bostic 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Ohio, S.Johnson 25.