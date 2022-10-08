|Toledo
|21
|14
|10
|7
|—
|52
|N. Illinois
|7
|0
|0
|25
|—
|32
First Quarter
TOL_Newton 4 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 11:56.
TOL_Mitchell 25 interception return (Cluckey kick), 11:22.
NIU_Lynch 15 run (Richardson kick), 4:57.
TOL_Newton 11 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 3:46.
Second Quarter
TOL_Stuart 1 run (Cluckey kick), 13:57.
TOL_Mitchell 20 interception return (Cluckey kick), 3:27.
Third Quarter
TOL_FG Cluckey 33, 7:03.
TOL_J.Turner 15 pass from Gleason (Cluckey kick), 3:45.
Fourth Quarter
NIU_A.Brown 5 run (Soraghan pass from Hampton), 14:56.
NIU_FG Richardson 46, 10:03.
NIU_Travis 3 pass from Hampton (run failed), 6:20.
TOL_Kuhl 8 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 4:02.
NIU_Cassens 4 pass from Hampton (Waylee run), :48.
A_12,682.
|TOL
|NIU
|First downs
|22
|29
|Total Net Yards
|349
|424
|Rushes-yards
|36-159
|41-140
|Passing
|190
|284
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-31
|5-91
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-45
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-21-0
|30-49-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-12
|2-11
|Punts
|2-41.0
|4-36.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-25
|5-61
|Time of Possession
|30:28
|29:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Toledo, Stuart 11-73, Boone 8-36, Finn 8-32, Kelly 4-9, Gleason 1-8, Maddox 1-6, Culpepper 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 6). N. Illinois, A.Brown 17-84, Waylee 13-27, Lynch 4-12, Rutkiewicz 1-9, Credle 1-7, Hampton 5-1.
PASSING_Toledo, Finn 13-19-0-167, Gleason 2-2-0-23. N. Illinois, Hampton 30-49-4-284.
RECEIVING_Toledo, Newton 5-89, Maddox 4-46, J.Turner 2-26, Stuart 1-11, Kuhl 1-8, Barkley 1-7, Kelly 1-3. N. Illinois, Waylee 10-96, Travis 6-47, Tucker 4-56, Gumbs 3-31, Rutkiewicz 3-28, Cassens 3-19, A.Brown 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
