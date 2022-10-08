Toledo211410752
N. Illinois7002532

First Quarter

TOL_Newton 4 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 11:56.

TOL_Mitchell 25 interception return (Cluckey kick), 11:22.

NIU_Lynch 15 run (Richardson kick), 4:57.

TOL_Newton 11 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 3:46.

Second Quarter

TOL_Stuart 1 run (Cluckey kick), 13:57.

TOL_Mitchell 20 interception return (Cluckey kick), 3:27.

Third Quarter

TOL_FG Cluckey 33, 7:03.

TOL_J.Turner 15 pass from Gleason (Cluckey kick), 3:45.

Fourth Quarter

NIU_A.Brown 5 run (Soraghan pass from Hampton), 14:56.

NIU_FG Richardson 46, 10:03.

NIU_Travis 3 pass from Hampton (run failed), 6:20.

TOL_Kuhl 8 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 4:02.

NIU_Cassens 4 pass from Hampton (Waylee run), :48.

A_12,682.

TOLNIU
First downs2229
Total Net Yards349424
Rushes-yards36-15941-140
Passing190284
Punt Returns1-00-0
Kickoff Returns2-315-91
Interceptions Ret.4-450-0
Comp-Att-Int15-21-030-49-4
Sacked-Yards Lost2-122-11
Punts2-41.04-36.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards5-255-61
Time of Possession30:2829:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Toledo, Stuart 11-73, Boone 8-36, Finn 8-32, Kelly 4-9, Gleason 1-8, Maddox 1-6, Culpepper 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 6). N. Illinois, A.Brown 17-84, Waylee 13-27, Lynch 4-12, Rutkiewicz 1-9, Credle 1-7, Hampton 5-1.

PASSING_Toledo, Finn 13-19-0-167, Gleason 2-2-0-23. N. Illinois, Hampton 30-49-4-284.

RECEIVING_Toledo, Newton 5-89, Maddox 4-46, J.Turner 2-26, Stuart 1-11, Kuhl 1-8, Barkley 1-7, Kelly 1-3. N. Illinois, Waylee 10-96, Travis 6-47, Tucker 4-56, Gumbs 3-31, Rutkiewicz 3-28, Cassens 3-19, A.Brown 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

