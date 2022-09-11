Umass070310
Toledo1414171055

First Quarter

TOL_Boone 2 run (Cluckey kick), 9:49.

TOL_Finn 21 run (Cluckey kick), 6:01.

Second Quarter

TOL_Boone 3 run (Cluckey kick), 14:08.

TOL_Maddox 11 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 10:54.

MASS_Holiness 1 run (Carson kick), :07.

Third Quarter

TOL_Finn 15 run (Cluckey kick), 12:53.

TOL_Stuart 26 run (Cluckey kick), 10:30.

TOL_FG Cluckey 43, 5:09.

Fourth Quarter

TOL_FG Cluckey 27, 14:46.

TOL_Shaw 5 run (Cluckey kick), 8:59.

MASS_FG Carson 24, :23.

A_20,147.

MASSTOL
First downs1327
Total Net Yards253411
Rushes-yards54-20537-234
Passing48177
Punt Returns1-42-16
Kickoff Returns6-1162-3
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int7-17-012-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-2
Punts8-33.752-39.5
Fumbles-Lost2-11-0
Penalties-Yards14-1334-38
Time of Possession34:3725:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Umass, Campiotti 12-65, Merriweather 17-54, T.Baldwin 9-51, Desrosiers 7-21, Holiness 5-9, Olson 2-8, Geo.Johnson 2-(minus 3). Toledo, Finn 7-74, Shaw 8-47, Stuart 6-45, Kelly 5-28, Boone 7-21, Gleason 3-11, Lowe 1-8.

PASSING_Umass, Campiotti 5-14-0-27, Olson 2-3-0-21. Toledo, Finn 12-26-0-177.

RECEIVING_Umass, Sullivan-Brown 3-31, Arnold 2-13, Falayi 1-7, Merriweather 1-(minus 3). Toledo, Blankumsee 6-59, Newton 4-106, Maddox 1-11, Kelly 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you