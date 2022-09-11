|Umass
|0
|7
|0
|3
|—
|10
|Toledo
|14
|14
|17
|10
|—
|55
First Quarter
TOL_Boone 2 run (Cluckey kick), 9:49.
TOL_Finn 21 run (Cluckey kick), 6:01.
Second Quarter
TOL_Boone 3 run (Cluckey kick), 14:08.
TOL_Maddox 11 pass from Finn (Cluckey kick), 10:54.
MASS_Holiness 1 run (Carson kick), :07.
Third Quarter
TOL_Finn 15 run (Cluckey kick), 12:53.
TOL_Stuart 26 run (Cluckey kick), 10:30.
TOL_FG Cluckey 43, 5:09.
Fourth Quarter
TOL_FG Cluckey 27, 14:46.
TOL_Shaw 5 run (Cluckey kick), 8:59.
MASS_FG Carson 24, :23.
A_20,147.
|MASS
|TOL
|First downs
|13
|27
|Total Net Yards
|253
|411
|Rushes-yards
|54-205
|37-234
|Passing
|48
|177
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|6-116
|2-3
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-17-0
|12-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-2
|Punts
|8-33.75
|2-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|14-133
|4-38
|Time of Possession
|34:37
|25:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Umass, Campiotti 12-65, Merriweather 17-54, T.Baldwin 9-51, Desrosiers 7-21, Holiness 5-9, Olson 2-8, Geo.Johnson 2-(minus 3). Toledo, Finn 7-74, Shaw 8-47, Stuart 6-45, Kelly 5-28, Boone 7-21, Gleason 3-11, Lowe 1-8.
PASSING_Umass, Campiotti 5-14-0-27, Olson 2-3-0-21. Toledo, Finn 12-26-0-177.
RECEIVING_Umass, Sullivan-Brown 3-31, Arnold 2-13, Falayi 1-7, Merriweather 1-(minus 3). Toledo, Blankumsee 6-59, Newton 4-106, Maddox 1-11, Kelly 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
