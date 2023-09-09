Texas Southern03003
Toledo222871471

First Quarter

TOL_Boone 1 run (Torres run), 10:01.

TOL_Boone 1 run (Pawlak kick), 4:12.

TOL_Newton 37 pass from Finn (Pawlak kick), :42.

Second Quarter

TOL_Stuart 3 run (Pawlak kick), 14:55.

TXSO_FG Falkenburg 34, 10:55.

TOL_Boone 17 run (Pawlak kick), 9:37.

TOL_L.Stephens 16 pass from Finn (Pawlak kick), 5:44.

TOL_Andrews 3 pass from Finn (Pawlak kick), 1:20.

Third Quarter

TOL_L.Stephens 10 pass from Gleason (Pawlak kick), 10:02.

Fourth Quarter

TOL_Rusk 10 pass from Gleason (Pawlak kick), 13:38.

TOL_Drennen 7 run (Quigley kick), 4:42.

A_22,742.

TXSOTOL
First downs1735
Total Net Yards238549
Rushes-yards40-14143-178
Passing97371
Punt Returns0-02-17
Kickoff Returns3-172-54
Interceptions Ret.0-01-23
Comp-Att-Int9-21-127-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-340-0
Punts7-35.7141-38.0
Fumbles-Lost1-11-0
Penalties-Yards11-1084-43
Time of Possession28:0331:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas Southern, J.Howard 11-43, Owens 8-37, Ford 6-33, J.Davis 3-26, Wilson 12-2. Toledo, Boone 6-39, Stuart 5-37, Shaw 6-28, Drennen 7-28, Walendzak 8-14, McMahon 3-9, Kelly 2-8, Finn 4-7, Gleason 1-6, Newton 1-2.

PASSING_Texas Southern, Wilson 8-20-1-92, J.Davis 1-1-0-5. Toledo, Finn 16-17-0-232, Gleason 8-11-0-90, Richter 3-4-0-49.

RECEIVING_Texas Southern, J.Johnson 4-23, Bennett 2-14, Morton 1-31, Q.Davis 1-23, Achane 1-6. Toledo, Rusk 5-64, L.Stephens 5-62, Ezirim 3-79, Newton 3-55, Vandeross 3-26, Drennen 2-16, J.Stephens 1-19, Willoughby 1-16, Munnerlyn 1-14, Walendzak 1-12, Kelly 1-5, Andrews 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you