|Texas Southern
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Toledo
|22
|28
|7
|14
|—
|71
First Quarter
TOL_Boone 1 run (Torres run), 10:01.
TOL_Boone 1 run (Pawlak kick), 4:12.
TOL_Newton 37 pass from Finn (Pawlak kick), :42.
Second Quarter
TOL_Stuart 3 run (Pawlak kick), 14:55.
TXSO_FG Falkenburg 34, 10:55.
TOL_Boone 17 run (Pawlak kick), 9:37.
TOL_L.Stephens 16 pass from Finn (Pawlak kick), 5:44.
TOL_Andrews 3 pass from Finn (Pawlak kick), 1:20.
Third Quarter
TOL_L.Stephens 10 pass from Gleason (Pawlak kick), 10:02.
Fourth Quarter
TOL_Rusk 10 pass from Gleason (Pawlak kick), 13:38.
TOL_Drennen 7 run (Quigley kick), 4:42.
A_22,742.
|TXSO
|TOL
|First downs
|17
|35
|Total Net Yards
|238
|549
|Rushes-yards
|40-141
|43-178
|Passing
|97
|371
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|3-17
|2-54
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-21-1
|27-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-34
|0-0
|Punts
|7-35.714
|1-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-108
|4-43
|Time of Possession
|28:03
|31:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Texas Southern, J.Howard 11-43, Owens 8-37, Ford 6-33, J.Davis 3-26, Wilson 12-2. Toledo, Boone 6-39, Stuart 5-37, Shaw 6-28, Drennen 7-28, Walendzak 8-14, McMahon 3-9, Kelly 2-8, Finn 4-7, Gleason 1-6, Newton 1-2.
PASSING_Texas Southern, Wilson 8-20-1-92, J.Davis 1-1-0-5. Toledo, Finn 16-17-0-232, Gleason 8-11-0-90, Richter 3-4-0-49.
RECEIVING_Texas Southern, J.Johnson 4-23, Bennett 2-14, Morton 1-31, Q.Davis 1-23, Achane 1-6. Toledo, Rusk 5-64, L.Stephens 5-62, Ezirim 3-79, Newton 3-55, Vandeross 3-26, Drennen 2-16, J.Stephens 1-19, Willoughby 1-16, Munnerlyn 1-14, Walendzak 1-12, Kelly 1-5, Andrews 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
