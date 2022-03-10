CENT. MICHIGAN (7-23)
Bissainthe 2-5 1-2 5, Henderson 8-15 4-6 21, Healy 3-12 3-3 11, Miller 6-16 0-0 13, Taylor 5-9 2-2 15, Pavrette 2-3 0-0 4, Stafl 1-2 0-0 2, Webb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 10-13 71.
TOLEDO (26-6)
Millner 10-17 0-0 22, Shumate 5-10 0-0 12, Dennis 6-14 1-4 13, Moss 1-4 4-6 7, Rollins 4-10 5-6 14, Saunders 0-1 0-0 0, Jacobi 1-2 0-0 2, Carcoana 0-0 0-0 0, Farmer 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-58 12-18 72.
Halftime_Cent. Michigan 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 7-27 (Taylor 3-5, Healy 2-10, Miller 1-4, Henderson 1-5, Bissainthe 0-3), Toledo 6-21 (Millner 2-5, Shumate 2-6, Moss 1-1, Rollins 1-4, Saunders 0-1, Dennis 0-4). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 37 (Henderson 10), Toledo 28 (Moss, Rollins 6). Assists_Cent. Michigan 14 (Miller 8), Toledo 13 (Moss 4). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 18, Toledo 13.