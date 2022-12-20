TOLEDO (8-4)
Millner 8-14 0-0 18, Shumate 7-10 2-2 19, Dennis 7-17 2-2 16, Maddox 5-6 1-1 12, Moss 2-5 4-4 8, Farmer 2-4 1-4 5, Edu 0-2 0-0 0, Lorentsson 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 33-61 10-13 84.
VERMONT (6-8)
Veretto 1-4 0-0 3, Duncan 4-9 1-4 10, Gibson 3-7 0-0 7, Penn 8-14 2-2 20, Sullivan 4-12 1-2 10, Deloney 5-10 1-1 15, Hurley 1-6 0-0 3, Alamutu 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 5-9 72.
Halftime_Toledo 42-28. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 8-15 (Shumate 3-3, Lorentsson 2-3, Millner 2-4, Maddox 1-2, Moss 0-1, Dennis 0-2), Vermont 11-27 (Deloney 4-6, Penn 2-5, Duncan 1-1, Gibson 1-3, Hurley 1-3, Veretto 1-3, Sullivan 1-6). Rebounds_Toledo 41 (Millner 10), Vermont 25 (Duncan 7). Assists_Toledo 11 (Dennis 5), Vermont 11 (Duncan 4). Total Fouls_Toledo 14, Vermont 10. A_1,879 (3,266).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.