No. 1 Houston (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Mary's (Cal), Saturday.
No. 2 Texas (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Illinois, Tuesday.
No. 3 Virginia (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Florida St., Saturday.
No. 4 Arizona (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.
No. 5 Purdue (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Sunday.
No. 6 Baylor (6-2) beat No. 14 Gonzaga 64-63. Next: vs. Tarleton St., Tuesday.
No. 7 Creighton (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.
No. 8 UConn (9-0) did not play. Next: at Florida, Wednesday.
No. 9 Kansas (8-1) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Saturday, Dec. 10.
No. 10 Indiana (7-0) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.
No. 11 Arkansas (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Jose St., Saturday.
No. 11 Alabama (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. S. Dakota St., Saturday.
No. 13 Tennessee (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Alcorn St., Sunday.
No. 14 Gonzaga (5-3) lost to No. 6 Baylor 64-63. Next: vs. Kent St., Monday.
No. 15 Auburn (8-0) beat Colgate 93-66. Next: at Memphis, Saturday, Dec. 10.
No. 16 Illinois (6-2) lost to No. 22 Maryland 71-66. Next: at Texas, Tuesday.
No. 17 Duke (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.
No. 18 North Carolina (5-3) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Sunday.
No. 19 Kentucky (5-2) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.
No. 20 Michigan St. (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.
No. 21 UCLA (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Oregon, Sunday.
No. 22 Maryland (8-0) beat No. 16 Illinois 71-66. Next: at Wisconsin, Tuesday.
No. 23 Iowa St. (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. St. John's, Sunday.
No. 24 San Diego St. (6-2) beat Occidental 95-57. Next: vs. Troy, Monday.
No. 25 Ohio St. (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. Francis (Pa.), Saturday.
