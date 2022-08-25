THROUGH AUGUST 24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|110
|416
|135
|69
|.325
|J.Abreu ChW
|122
|466
|145
|68
|.311
|Giménez Cle
|109
|359
|111
|49
|.309
|Benintendi KC
|118
|430
|131
|51
|.305
|Kirk Tor
|109
|361
|109
|51
|.302
|Devers Bos
|107
|428
|128
|68
|.299
|Kwan Cle
|109
|406
|121
|64
|.298
|Bogaerts Bos
|117
|433
|129
|66
|.298
|Alvarez Hou
|106
|367
|109
|78
|.297
|Judge NYY
|120
|448
|133
|100
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 105; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 103; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; A.García, Texas, 78; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 76; Bregman, Houston, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 71; 2 tied at 68.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.