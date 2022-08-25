THROUGH AUGUST 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min11041613569.325
J.Abreu ChW12246614568.311
Giménez Cle10935911149.309
Benintendi KC11843013151.305
Kirk Tor10936110951.302
Devers Bos10742812868.299
Kwan Cle10940612164.298
Bogaerts Bos11743312966.298
Alvarez Hou10636710978.297
Judge NYY120448133100.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 105; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 103; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; A.García, Texas, 78; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 76; Bregman, Houston, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 71; 2 tied at 68.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you