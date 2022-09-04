THROUGH SEPTEMBER 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min11844914373.318
Bogaerts Bos12747314876.313
J.Abreu ChW13150315673.310
N.Lowe Tex12748214762.305
Giménez Cle11839111849.302
Benintendi NYY12646113954.302
Judge NYY129476141105.296
Kwan Cle11843812967.295
Alvarez Hou10937711178.294
Kirk Tor11638211252.293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 52; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 114; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; A.García, Texas, 83; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Bregman, Houston, 78; Suárez, Seattle, 76; Santander, Baltimore, 75.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.

