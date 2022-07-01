THROUGH JUNE 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|74
|281
|96
|56
|.342
|M.Machado SD
|67
|257
|84
|49
|.327
|McNeil NYM
|67
|232
|75
|33
|.323
|Bell Was
|77
|276
|88
|42
|.319
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|Cooper Mia
|66
|238
|75
|24
|.315
|T.Turner LAD
|75
|302
|92
|41
|.305
|Freeman LAD
|75
|296
|90
|50
|.304
|Iglesias Col
|62
|226
|67
|21
|.296
|Cron Col
|76
|296
|87
|45
|.294
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Drury, Cincinnati, 16; Wisdom, Chicago, 16.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 56; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 50; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 48; Freeman, Los Angeles, 47.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.
