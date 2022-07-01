THROUGH JUNE 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL742819656.342
M.Machado SD672578449.327
McNeil NYM672327533.323
Bell Was772768842.319
Harper Phi642427749.318
Cooper Mia662387524.315
T.Turner LAD753029241.305
Freeman LAD752969050.304
Iglesias Col622266721.296
Cron Col762968745.294

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 23; Alonso, New York, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Pederson, San Francisco, 17; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Drury, Cincinnati, 16; Wisdom, Chicago, 16.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; Lindor, New York, 56; Cron, Colorado, 56; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 56; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 50; Arenado, St. Louis, 49; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Tellez, Milwaukee, 48; Freeman, Los Angeles, 47.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; Wright, Atlanta, 9-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-1; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Alcantara, Miami, 8-3; Carrasco, New York, 8-4; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; Webb, San Francisco, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-3.

