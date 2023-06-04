THROUGH JUNE 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|60
|258
|85
|34
|.329
|Yoshida Bos
|51
|198
|63
|33
|.318
|Y.Díaz TB
|50
|189
|59
|39
|.312
|Urshela LAA
|56
|200
|62
|21
|.310
|Franco TB
|56
|223
|68
|37
|.305
|Semien Tex
|58
|241
|73
|54
|.303
|Hays Bal
|53
|193
|58
|29
|.301
|Merrifield Tor
|53
|194
|58
|28
|.299
|Rizzo NYY
|56
|215
|63
|32
|.293
|Verdugo Bos
|56
|223
|66
|41
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; 5 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 51; A.García, Texas, 51; Devers, Boston, 49; Semien, Texas, 47; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Judge, New York, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; 4 tied at 39.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
