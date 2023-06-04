THROUGH JUNE 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor602588534.329
Yoshida Bos511986333.318
Y.Díaz TB501895939.312
Urshela LAA562006221.310
Franco TB562236837.305
Semien Tex582417354.303
Hays Bal531935829.301
Merrifield Tor531945828.299
Rizzo NYY562156332.293
Verdugo Bos562236641.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 51; A.García, Texas, 51; Devers, Boston, 49; Semien, Texas, 47; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Judge, New York, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; 4 tied at 39.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

