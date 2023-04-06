THROUGH APRIL 5
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Swanson ChC
|5
|20
|10
|6
|.500
|B.Anderson Mil
|6
|18
|9
|7
|.500
|Arraez Mia
|7
|24
|11
|2
|.458
|Goldschmidt StL
|6
|20
|9
|3
|.450
|Happ ChC
|5
|16
|7
|6
|.438
|Gorman StL
|5
|16
|7
|3
|.438
|Stott Phi
|6
|23
|10
|0
|.435
|W.Smith LAD
|5
|19
|8
|5
|.421
|Reynolds Pit
|6
|24
|10
|6
|.417
|Bogaerts SD
|6
|22
|9
|5
|.409
Home Runs
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 4; 10 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 10; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Vosler, Cincinnati, 7; Winker, Milwaukee, 7; Bogaerts, San Diego, 7; Cron, Colorado, 7; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 7; Olson, Atlanta, 7; 3 tied at 6.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2-0; 22 tied at 1-0.
