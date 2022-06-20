THROUGH JUNE 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min582057437.361
Bogaerts Bos652438241.337
J.Martinez Bos572237539.336
Devers Bos662678853.330
France Sea672648330.314
Alvarez Hou592126641.311
Kirk Tor581795530.307
J.Ramírez Cle602266941.305
Judge NYY642467555.305
Cabrera Det562026016.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; 3 tied at 42.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

