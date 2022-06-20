THROUGH JUNE 19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|58
|205
|74
|37
|.361
|Bogaerts Bos
|65
|243
|82
|41
|.337
|J.Martinez Bos
|57
|223
|75
|39
|.336
|Devers Bos
|66
|267
|88
|53
|.330
|France Sea
|67
|264
|83
|30
|.314
|Alvarez Hou
|59
|212
|66
|41
|.311
|Kirk Tor
|58
|179
|55
|30
|.307
|J.Ramírez Cle
|60
|226
|69
|41
|.305
|Judge NYY
|64
|246
|75
|55
|.305
|Cabrera Det
|56
|202
|60
|16
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Rizzo, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Story, Boston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; 3 tied at 42.
Pitching
Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
