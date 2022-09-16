THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min12949215780.319
Bogaerts Bos13650816081.315
J.Abreu ChW14354817179.312
Judge NYY139513159117.310
N.Lowe Tex13952916367.308
Alvarez Hou12041812788.304
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Giménez Cle13043512958.297
Kirk Tor12642412556.295
Y.Díaz TB13145713468.293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 36; Trout, Los Angeles, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; 3 tied at 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 123; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 111; Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 88; Bregman, Houston, 85; Suárez, Seattle, 84; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 15-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 12-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 12-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-6.

