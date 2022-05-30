THROUGH MAY 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Martinez Bos391535830.379
Arraez Min411395023.360
Anderson ChW401635824.356
Devers Bos482037038.345
France Sea481906522.342
Bogaerts Bos471775830.328
Benintendi KC461685516.327
Trout LAA441584937.310
Judge NYY461755438.309
J.Crawford Sea451604920.306

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 48; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; A.García, Texas, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.

