THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos13349515880.319
Arraez Min12548215276.315
J.Abreu ChW13953316577.310
N.Lowe Tex13551415965.309
Judge NYY137505155113.307
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Giménez Cle12541812553.299
Kirk Tor12341312355.298
Y.Díaz TB12543512765.292
Gurriel Jr. Tor12145313252.291

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 32; Rizzo, New York, 30; Suárez, Seattle, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 121; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 109; Tucker, Houston, 90; A.García, Texas, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Bichette, Toronto, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 83; Bregman, Houston, 82; Suárez, Seattle, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-6; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 12-8.

