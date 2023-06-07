THROUGH JUNE 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor632698936.331
Yoshida Bos542116734.318
Y.Díaz TB521966241.316
Franco TB592347238.308
Urshela LAA572036222.305
Dubón Hou481915833.304
Hays Bal552016130.303
Semien Tex612547655.299
Merrifield Tor562036028.296
Greene Det522036029.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; 6 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 52; Devers, Boston, 50; Semien, Texas, 50; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 43; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Bichette, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 40.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you