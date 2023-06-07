THROUGH JUNE 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|63
|269
|89
|36
|.331
|Yoshida Bos
|54
|211
|67
|34
|.318
|Y.Díaz TB
|52
|196
|62
|41
|.316
|Franco TB
|59
|234
|72
|38
|.308
|Urshela LAA
|57
|203
|62
|22
|.305
|Dubón Hou
|48
|191
|58
|33
|.304
|Hays Bal
|55
|201
|61
|30
|.303
|Semien Tex
|61
|254
|76
|55
|.299
|Merrifield Tor
|56
|203
|60
|28
|.296
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16; A.García, Texas, 15; Bichette, Toronto, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; 6 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 52; Devers, Boston, 50; Semien, Texas, 50; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 43; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 43; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Bichette, Toronto, 42; Judge, New York, 40.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.