THROUGH MAY 20

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB411494934.329
Bichette Tor472006428.320
Hays Bal421514724.311
Dubón Hou371494627.309
Semien Tex461875743.305
Arozarena TB461685131.304
Verdugo Bos451755337.303
Urshela LAA431594817.302
Rizzo NYY471795429.302
M.Chapman Tor461735223.301

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Gallo, Minnesota, 11; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 49; Devers, Boston, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Mullins, Baltimore, 38; Semien, Texas, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 33; 3 tied at 32.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2.

