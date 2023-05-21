THROUGH MAY 20
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|41
|149
|49
|34
|.329
|Bichette Tor
|47
|200
|64
|28
|.320
|Hays Bal
|42
|151
|47
|24
|.311
|Dubón Hou
|37
|149
|46
|27
|.309
|Semien Tex
|46
|187
|57
|43
|.305
|Arozarena TB
|46
|168
|51
|31
|.304
|Verdugo Bos
|45
|175
|53
|37
|.303
|Urshela LAA
|43
|159
|48
|17
|.302
|Rizzo NYY
|47
|179
|54
|29
|.302
|M.Chapman Tor
|46
|173
|52
|23
|.301
Home Runs
A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Gallo, Minnesota, 11; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 49; Devers, Boston, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 41; Mullins, Baltimore, 38; Semien, Texas, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 33; 3 tied at 32.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2.
