THROUGH JUNE 25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|64
|229
|80
|40
|.349
|Devers Bos
|71
|287
|96
|55
|.334
|Bogaerts Bos
|70
|261
|86
|44
|.330
|J.Martinez Bos
|63
|246
|81
|43
|.329
|Kirk Tor
|63
|199
|64
|35
|.322
|Giménez Cle
|59
|195
|62
|24
|.318
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|Vaughn ChW
|54
|206
|65
|23
|.316
|Alvarez Hou
|65
|231
|72
|47
|.312
|J.Ramírez Cle
|66
|251
|76
|45
|.303
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Stanton, New York, 17; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 50; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Stanton, New York, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; 3 tied at 45.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; Cole, New York, 6-2.
