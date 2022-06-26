THROUGH JUNE 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min642298040.349
Devers Bos712879655.334
Bogaerts Bos702618644.330
J.Martinez Bos632468143.329
Kirk Tor631996435.322
Giménez Cle591956224.318
France Sea702758732.316
Vaughn ChW542066523.316
Alvarez Hou652317247.312
J.Ramírez Cle662517645.303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Stanton, New York, 17; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 50; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Stanton, New York, 47; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; A.García, Texas, 47; 3 tied at 45.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; Cole, New York, 6-2.

